Maranatha Christian Store is now open

Opening the Maranatha Christian Store in Dan Dan on Aug. 2 is a dream come true for store steward Claire Javillonar. There was once a Christian store on island, she said, but it closed down many years ago and this motivated them work hard to open up one that would cater to everyone.

“MCS is under the wings of the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ but it is a shop that welcomes everyone in the community, whether you belong to a particular religious sect or not. We know that the community has been longing for a Christian store and now that we are open, it [feels] like a burden in our hearts has been lifted,” she said. “Many customers come to the store and are thankful that we have items that no other store on island carries. …Our prices are reasonable too. …We made everything affordable…because we understand the situation of our economy.”

MCS has a variety of items that people can choose from, like Christian books, Bibles, communion wafers, gift items such as greeting cards, mugs, T-shirts, stickers, and portraits with inspirational Biblical verses. They also have household items, clothes, shoes, slippers and an “everything for $1” corner that includes self-care products.

Javillonar said that part of the income from the store benefits church activities such as outreach programs. “…we use the funds to continue our commitment to engage in community service and outreach programs. Pre-pandemic, we had medical missions. …During typhoon aftermaths, we give away bags of groceries to affected communities. Currently, we give away bags of toiletries whenever we can.”

Opening the store feels like “we have accomplished one of our immediate goals,” which was to put up a Christian store,” Javillonar said. “So far we are happy with the outcome. …In terms of how the store is doing, people are coming and buying what they need. Some come in not to buy for themselves but for others as giveaways,” she added.

An upcoming community project is the Gospel Concert on Oct. 24 at 6pm. “This will be held at the San Antonio basketball court and we invite everyone to come. This is an opportunity for us to share food and bags of toiletries for community members that will watch,” Javillonar said.

Maranatha Christian Store is open Monday to Friday from 1pm to 6pm and Saturday from 9am to 6pm. For more information, call (670) 785-6341 or (670) 789-7566. They are also on Facebook: Maranatha Christian Store.

And for those who may be wondering where the store gets its name, Javillonar said “maranatha” comes from Greek. Originally an Aramaic term, it is interpreted to mean, “Come, our Lord.”

