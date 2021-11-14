4 more positive cases

Share











Four more individuals have been identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 384 cases.

In a new release on Thursday night the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported that, one new case was found through surveillance testing on Nov. 10. This was followed by another news release on Friday, which said that three more cases were found through travel and surveillance testing on Nov. 11.

In both news releases, CHCC said all four cases have since been isolated and are being monitored.

Currently, there are 63 active cases of COVID-19, said CHCC. Since Oct. 28, there have been 93 new cases, with 69 identified through contact tracing, 16 through community-based testing, and eight through travel testing.

CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has already reached out to those who were in closest contact with the new positive cases and that the team will continue its efforts “until all probable cases are identified and tested.”