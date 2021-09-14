4 NMC alumni pass NCLEX

2021 Northern Marianas College nursing graduates Mariol Lopez, Francheska Fauni, Philip Alejo, and Xiao Fei Yang have passed the rigorous National Council Licensure Examination, or NCLEX, on their first attempt taking the test.

The NCLEX-RN tests an individual’s nursing knowledge, skills and abilities essential to the safe and effective practice of nursing at the entry level. The exam is used by nursing boards in all U.S. states and territories to award nursing licenses.

NMC Nursing Department chair Rosa Aldan said she is very proud of the students. “We are very proud of their amazing accomplishment despite being faced with an ongoing pandemic,” Aldan said. “We are excited to see them grow in their careers as nurses and serve our CNMI community, especially during this time.”

Fauni said her primary motivation for becoming a nurse was her parents, who are both nurses.

“Growing up, I’ve witnessed them embody the purpose of what it is to be a nurse—someone with determination, self-will and passion to help care for those in need,” Fauni said. “Nursing is a very influential and rewarding profession, which allowed me to see people at their most fragile state but also have the chance to see them at their best, knowing that I was a part of their lives.”

Lopez said that NMC helped her prepare well for the exam. “NMC provided me with great instructors who really cared about my progress and pushed me to reach my full potential,” Lopez said.

According to Lopez, having a support system was also crucial to her preparation for the NCLEX. “I am very grateful for my family and friends for always believing in me even during the days when I didn’t believe in myself,” Lopez said.

NMC nursing graduate Alejo said he became a nurse so that he could help his parents. “I always wanted to give back to them for raising me and to return the favor for their hard work and sacrifices by taking care of them as they age,” Alejo said.

Alejo’s advice for students planning to take the NCLEX is for them to take the time to manage their anxiety. “While preparing for the NCLEX, I experienced this lingering feeling that I didn’t know enough,” Alejo said. “Clear your mind of those doubts and you would be surprised at how much you actually know.”

Yang, who also passed the NCLEX this year, said that NMC prepared her well. “I am very grateful to NMC for having a nursing program,” Yang said. “I am also very grateful for the instructors who helped me complete my nursing courses.”

Yang studied nursing in her home country of China and also worked as a nurse there.

For more information about NMC’s nursing program, email Aldan at rosa.aldan@marianas.edu or call 237-6744. (NMC)

