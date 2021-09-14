Prosecution to drop charges vs deceased accused of child abuse

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2021
Share

The prosecution in the case of one of two women charged with child abuse wants to move the court to dismiss the charges against one of the defendants who recently passed away.

The case of Lynn Fitial, one of two women who were charged with child abuse over the death of a 3-year-old boy, was recently taken off calendar due to illness. Last week, it was learned that the Office of the Attorney General’s criminal division will ask the court to dismiss the charge of child abuse against Fitial following her recent passing. The cause of her death was not immediately learned.

As for Stacey Laniyo, the other woman involved in the child abuse case, her request for a new trial is scheduled to be heard before Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo on Sept. 23 at 1:30pm.

Fitial, 45, and Laniyo, 37, were arrested following the death of the 3-year-old boy who was adopted by Fitial and her partner, Laniyo.

Laniyo and Fitial, who were each charged with one count of child abuse, were to have separate trials.

According to court documents, Laniyo struck the boy with a tree branch, a broom, or her hand or by biting him resulting in injury clearly beyond the scope of reasonable corporal punishment and harming or threatening the child’s physical or mental health and wellbeing.

As for Fitial, the prosecution said she failed to provide medical care for the boy resulting in his death.

Back in June this year, Laniyo was found guilty of one count of child abuse by a jury and was remanded to the custody of the Department of Correction.

Laniyo, through attorney Mark Scoggins, filed a motion for a new trial back on July 1 alleging that she did not receive a fair trial because of prosecutorial misconduct.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2021, 11:29 AM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:19 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune