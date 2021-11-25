4 players from Tinian join tryouts

Share











The Saipan Baseball League’s tryouts for the CNMI National Baseball Team for next year’s Pacific Mini Games has truly gone Marianas-wide. This, after Tinian players Dustin Sablan, Peter Cepeda, Bradley Lizama, and Bing Sablan joined the nearly 60 players trying out for the team last week.

SBL president Jay Santos said national baseball team coaches Deron Flores and Gary Cruz flew to Tinian a couple of weeks back to do an evaluation of Tinian hopefuls and out of the 10, Dustin and Bing Sablan, Cepeda, and Lizama were invited to attend the training on Saipan.

“Jose Kiyoshi reached out to us and we coordinated with him. When we identified the four players I sent a message to Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan and fortunately for the four players they were able to assist them in joining the other players trying out here on Saipan. We like the fact that everybody was understanding of the rules and we also like the fact that the four players understand that it was necessary for them to try out so there’s an equal playing field for everybody no matter what island they live on,” he said.

Kiyoshi is the president of the Tinian Athletics Sports Association.

The SBL president said the invitation of the four players from Tinian proves that the tryouts are truly CNMI-wide.

“This is also a way for SBL to impress on everyone that whether you’re from Pagan, Alamagan, Tinian, or Rota everybody should’ve an opportunity to try out for the team. Big thank you to Mr. Jose Kiyoshi for reaching out to me. To mayor Aldan for being very accommodating. The coaches and the SBL board are very pleased that four players came out from Tinian,” he said.

Kiyoshi, for his part, thanked Santos, the national baseball team coaching staff, and the Northern Mariana Sports Association for accepting Tinian’s last-minute request to allow Tinian players to take part in the tryouts. He also extended his gratitude to Aldan and the Tinian Legislative Delegation for paying for the room accommodations and car rental for the four Tinian players training on Saipan. He also acknowledged the help of Tinian Baseball Association chair Andrew Macaranas.

He assured that the two Sablans, Lizama, and Cepeda are the cream of the crop when it comes to baseball on Tinian and all came up from the island’s Little League program.