4 players from Tinian join tryouts

By
|
Posted on Nov 26 2021
Share
From left, Tinian baseball players Esteban K. Sablan, Dustin K. Sablan, Bradley P. Lizama, and Peter C. Cepeda are currently trying for the CNMI National Baseball Team for next year’s Pacific Mini Games on Saipan.

From left, Tinian baseball players Esteban K. Sablan, Dustin K. Sablan, Bradley P. Lizama, and Peter C. Cepeda are currently trying for the CNMI National Baseball Team for next year’s Pacific Mini Games on Saipan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The Saipan Baseball League’s tryouts for the CNMI National Baseball Team for next year’s Pacific Mini Games has truly gone Marianas-wide. This, after Tinian players Dustin Sablan, Peter Cepeda, Bradley Lizama, and Bing Sablan joined the nearly 60 players trying out for the team last week.

SBL president Jay Santos said national baseball team coaches Deron Flores and Gary Cruz flew to Tinian a couple of weeks back to do an evaluation of Tinian hopefuls and out of the 10, Dustin and Bing Sablan, Cepeda, and Lizama were invited to attend the training on Saipan.

“Jose Kiyoshi reached out to us and we coordinated with him. When we identified the four players I sent a message to Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan and fortunately for the four players they were able to assist them in joining the other players trying out here on Saipan. We like the fact that everybody was understanding of the rules and we also like the fact that the four players understand that it was necessary for them to try out so there’s an equal playing field for everybody no matter what island they live on,” he said.

Kiyoshi is the president of the Tinian Athletics Sports Association.

The SBL president said the invitation of the four players from Tinian proves that the tryouts are truly CNMI-wide.

“This is also a way for SBL to impress on everyone that whether you’re from Pagan, Alamagan, Tinian, or Rota everybody should’ve an opportunity to try out for the team. Big thank you to Mr. Jose Kiyoshi for reaching out to me. To mayor Aldan for being very accommodating. The coaches and the SBL board are very pleased that four players came out from Tinian,” he said.

Kiyoshi, for his part, thanked Santos, the national baseball team coaching staff, and the Northern Mariana Sports Association for accepting Tinian’s last-minute request to allow Tinian players to take part in the tryouts. He also extended his gratitude to Aldan and the Tinian Legislative Delegation for paying for the room accommodations and car rental for the four Tinian players training on Saipan. He also acknowledged the help of Tinian Baseball Association chair Andrew Macaranas.

He assured that the two Sablans, Lizama, and Cepeda are the cream of the crop when it comes to baseball on Tinian and all came up from the island’s Little League program.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the move to no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in fully vaccinated households?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 26, 2021

Posted On Nov 26 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2021

Posted On Nov 23 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 26, 2021, 6:07 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:25 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune