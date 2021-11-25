FSM’s Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers named No. 1

COLONIA, Yap—Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers has been voted the No. 1 resort in the Pacific/Indian Ocean region in the value-for-money category in Scuba Diving magazine’s annual readers’ poll of the best destinations, dive resorts, dive operators and liveaboard vessels.

To give “a better idea of consistent winners regardless of recent travel restrictions,” the 29-year-old publication averaged the scores from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 surveys to arrive at the current results to inspire divers “to get back in the water and visit someplace new.”

Located on the island of Yap in the western Pacific Ocean, the small, family-owned luxury resort was also named among the Top 10 in eight additional categories including Best Overall Dive Operators, Quality of Dive Shop Facilities, Quality of Dive Staff, Attention to Safety within Dive Operations, Best Overall Resorts, Quality of the Resort, Quality of the Rooms and Quality of the Restaurant.

“Throughout our 35-year history we’ve been given multiple awards, but this year’s recognition is a welcome shot in the arm,” said the resort’s owner, Bill Acker. “This year’s results combining three consecutive years of surveying show that, together with our staff, my family and I manage to give our guests the experience, service and value they expect and are looking for.”

Patricia Acker, Bill’s wife and cofounder, said: “We were one of the first islands to close the borders and may be the last to reopen, but we’ll be back stronger and better than before.”

Operating since 1986 and serving only 1,000 divers a year, Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers is Micronesia’s only premier dive resort offering guests crowd-free dive sites, VIP service, spa treatments, award-winning micro-brewed beer, and a unique dining experience aboard their 120-year-old schooner, The S/V Mnuw.

Go to Scuba Diving magazine or #scubadivingmagazine for details of this year’s Best of Readers Choice Awards. For more information about Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers, visit www.mantaray.com or #mantaraybay. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

