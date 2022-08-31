41 establishments, agencies participate in job fair

A total of 30 companies and 11 government agencies and non-governmental organizations took part in the job fair held last Aug. 26 at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

CNMI Department of Labor director of employment Eugene Tebuteb spearheaded the event in partnership with the Governor’s State Workforce Development Board.

“The event went well considering that  there was a two-and-a-half year gap in the continuity of outreach services of this kind, the number of job fair participants totaling 352 exceeded everyone’s expectations, it was an in-person event that allowed for individual interactions between employer and jobseeker, the atmosphere in general for all attendees was a welcomed change from the pandemic-influenced atmosphere, all 23 employers were considering hiring the many applicants that showed up to the event,” said Tebuteb. 

Employers from the construction, labor services, retail, and hospitality sector were present at the live event. The public was welcome to attend the free job fair. 

“Rebuilding the Workforce of Tomorrow,” the department’s theme of the job fair, was an appeal to address the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the CNMI’s workforce. 

Labor constantly works to improve the working population on the island in an effort to reduce problems brought on by the pandemic.

Both the Workforce Investment Agency and the CNMI State Workforce Department Board are Equal Opportunity Employers/Providers, and individuals with disabilities may seek auxiliary aids services from them.

Tebuteb would like to thank 500 Sails: Community Programs /Cultural Maritime Training Center, Army Recruitment Center, BOOST Program, Bridge Investment Group, LLC. dba Tinian, Diamond Hotel & Casino, CNMI OSHA, CNMI Scholarship Office, Coca-Cola Beverage Company (Micronesia),Inc., Commonwealth Utilities Corporation, Coral Ocean Resort, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Delta Management, GPPC, Inc., Guam Army National Guard, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Inc., Hyatt Regency Saipan, IT&E, J.C. Tenorio Enterprises, Inc., Kalayaan, Inc., Kensington Hotel Saipan, Laolao Bay Golf Resort, Latte Training Academy, LSG Lufthansa Service Saipan, Inc., Marianas Alliance of Non-Governmental Organizatios (MANGO), MTO Maintenance (Saipan), Inc., Northern Marianas College, Northern Marianas Technical Institute, Office of Personnel Management, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Office of Youth Affairs, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, Plumeria Steakhouse, POI Aviation, PSS Cooperative Education Program, PSS Human Resources Department, S.A.I. Leisure Group, Salt and Barber, LLC., and Subway Investments Corp. for taking part in the job fair.  

FAHIM UDDIN
