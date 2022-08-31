Yeom says CCC needs sufficient funding over court battles, arbitration, with IPI

By
|
Posted on Sep 01 2022

Tag:
Share

Commonwealth Casino Commission executive director Andrew Yeom has underscored the need for sufficient funding with CEC’s court battles against Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, as well as in an arbitration process.

Yeom in his latest executive report obtained by Saipan Tribune yesterday said the CCC board needs to discuss not so much on legal strategies but purely on funding these crucial legal actions with IPI.

He also disclosed that IPI is fully updated with its payroll to employees as of Aug. 12, 2022, after the company paid the five pay periods that it has been in arrears.

With respect to court action, Yeom said that last Aug. 23, IPI filed an appeal at the CNMI Supreme Court to reverse the Superior Court’s ruling that affirmed CCC’s suspension of IPI’s exclusive casino license.

“Therefore, we are now faced with this suspension appeal while we figure out the next move on current revocation matter as well as to decide and/or possibly go through the arbitration process all in parallel,” Yeom said.

On April 22, 2021, the CCC board ordered the indefinite suspension of IPI’s gaming license for not complying CCC’s many orders. The board directed IPI to pay $6.6 million in total penalty within six months from the order, and pay immediately $15.5 million and $3.1 million in annual casino exclusive license fee and annual casino regulatory fee, respectively.

IPI then filed a court action before the Superior Court to challenge the CCC board’s suspension order.

In September 2021, Yeom filed five complaints against IPI—each one seeking the immediate revocation of its exclusive casino license, after IPI failed comply with the suspension order for not paying the fees.

Last March 16, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan affirmed CCC’s order suspending IPI’s exclusive casino license as he dismissed IPI’s court action.

In May 2022, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted IPI’s request for a temporary restraining order to prevent CCC from holding a hearing on May 24 and 25, 2022 to revoke IPI’s casino license. The TRO was subsequently extended for various reasons, including the parties’ settlement discussions.

Last Aug. 24, Judge Manglona granted IPI’s request for a preliminary injunction against CCC to prohibit the commission from revoking IPI’s exclusive casino license. The judge issued the order to allow IPI to pursue its right to arbitration.

CCC was ordered to participate in the arbitration process.

Arbitration is a procedure wherein two parties agree on one or more arbitrators to make a decision in their dispute in order to resolve a disagreement outside of court proceedings.

Yeom informed the CCC board last week that all these court actions and arbitration will surely require significant time, manpower, effort, and sufficient funding.

Pertaining to IPI’s payroll, Yeom said he is glad to hear that the employees have been fully paid, but that this matter remains to be monitored.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Sale of IPI assets pending court approval

Posted On Sep 01 2022
, By
0

Auction of IPI’s assets to begin on August 30

Posted On Aug 19 2022
, By
0

IPI rep: IH Group late with payments; transfers $245K to IPI

Posted On Jul 29 2022
, By
0

CCC uncertain whether IPI will even receive promised investment

Posted On Jul 27 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 1, 2022, 6:07 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 1 m/s S
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune