43 new positive cases in NMI

Forty-three more individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 4,014 cases since March 26, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored, according to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release late Tuesday night. 

All 43 cases were identified on Jan. 17, 2022. Of that number, 28 were identified via contact tracing, five via community testing, and 10 via travel testing. Two of these cases were identified on Tinian and two on Rota. The vaccination statuses of the 43 cases are pending verification. 

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified of two COVID-19-related fatalities that occurred on Jan. 18, 2022.

The territory’s 275th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient was a 70-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 18, 2022.

The 276th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH. The patient was a 67-year-old male, vaccinated with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Jan. 8, 2022.

The JIC statement yesterday had a message from Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero: “Though the fight with COVID-19 has us fatigued, we must not surrender to this virus which has taken too many of our loved ones too soon. For those who grieve, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I offer our deepest sympathies and prayers in your time of mourning. With each moment of silence, let us all recommit to the safeguards that have helped us reach this point in the pandemic. Get vaccinated if you haven’t done so already. Get boosted if it’s your time. And continue to practice the 3 Ws.” 

As of Jan. 18, 2022, seven individuals in the CNMI are hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Four of them are unvaccinated, three are vaccinated, and two have been discharged.

On the vaccination front, a total of 158 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Jan. 18, 2022, resulting in 98% of the CNMI’s eligible population being fully vaccinated. 

A total of 704 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Jan. 17, 2022: 570 community-based testing; 75 at the COVID-19 Community Center (referrals only); 39 at Tinian Health Center; and 20 at the Rota Health Center.

CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death. 

“Please seek care or test early if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as you may be eligible for monoclonal antibodies or other new treatment that are given soon after infection,” CHCC said in its latest news release. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

