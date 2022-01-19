Songsong re-appointment to Cannabis Commission board confirmed

By
|
Posted on Jan 20 2022

Tag:
Share

The Rota Legislative Delegation confirmed Friday the re-appointment of Thomas L. Songsong to serve as a member of the CNMI Cannabis Commission board, representing Rota.

At the RLD’s session held in the Rota Mayor’s conference room, the delegation received oral and written testimonies in favor of Songsong’s confirmation. The CCC board chair and director also elaborated on the reasons why Songsong should be re-appointed.

RLD co-chairperson Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) said Songsong’s decision on policy deliberations, active participation, and involvement in the commission are highly commendable.

Santos said Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig and some other citizens emphasized the importance of continuity and recognized the need for Songsong’s close working relationship with the rest of the CCC board, thus moving forward the industry with its goals and objectives. Santos said that Songsong was asked to provide newsletters or reports to Rota’s leaders “so we are informed and/or perhaps we can make recommendations.”

The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation recently confirmed the re-appointment of Valentino N. Taisacan Jr. to serve as a member of the CNMI Cannabis Commission board, representing the Northern Islands.

Nadine C. Deleon Guerrero, who is representing Saipan, is currently the commission’s chair.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Taisacan Jr.’s appointment to Cannabis Commission board affirmed

Posted On Jan 12 2022
, By
0

Cannabis Commission managing director supports bill to clarify their powers

Posted On Sep 28 2021
, By
0

House bill gives Cannabis Commission access to fees

Posted On Dec 17 2020
, By
0

Torres: Exciting times for the Cannabis Commission

Posted On Aug 06 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 20, 2022, 7:20 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 24°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 70%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:09 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune