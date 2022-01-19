Songsong re-appointment to Cannabis Commission board confirmed

Share











The Rota Legislative Delegation confirmed Friday the re-appointment of Thomas L. Songsong to serve as a member of the CNMI Cannabis Commission board, representing Rota.

At the RLD’s session held in the Rota Mayor’s conference room, the delegation received oral and written testimonies in favor of Songsong’s confirmation. The CCC board chair and director also elaborated on the reasons why Songsong should be re-appointed.

RLD co-chairperson Sen. Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) said Songsong’s decision on policy deliberations, active participation, and involvement in the commission are highly commendable.

Santos said Rota Mayor Efraim Atalig and some other citizens emphasized the importance of continuity and recognized the need for Songsong’s close working relationship with the rest of the CCC board, thus moving forward the industry with its goals and objectives. Santos said that Songsong was asked to provide newsletters or reports to Rota’s leaders “so we are informed and/or perhaps we can make recommendations.”

The Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation recently confirmed the re-appointment of Valentino N. Taisacan Jr. to serve as a member of the CNMI Cannabis Commission board, representing the Northern Islands.

Nadine C. Deleon Guerrero, who is representing Saipan, is currently the commission’s chair.