46 food establishments get Grade A

Posted on Aug 25 2022
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Environmental Health Disease Prevention conducted sanitary inspections on retail, eating, and drinking establishments last July. Through this release, EHDP is providing (a) names of establishments by inspection grade, and (b) names of establishments which were ordered to close for serious violations of health and sanitation standards. For these establishments, the suspension date and the date they were certified to resume operations are provided.

Classifications for Food Safety Rating for an establishment receiving a score of:

• 0-10 Demerits Grade A
• 11-20 Demerits Grade B
• 21-30 Demerits Grade C
• > 30 Demerits Closure/Suspension

RESULTS
Grade A:

• Travelr by Foody’s Gift Shop, San Antonio
• Uni Catering, Chalan Laulau
• Gold Ribbon Restaurant, Chalan Piao
• Dandan Bakery, San Vicente
• Terry’s Snack Bar, Chalan Kanoa
• Mobil Mart, Chalan Kiya
• Loco & Taco Dining Bar, Garapan
• Safe House Bar, Garapan
• I Love Saipan, Garapan
• Top Shelf Wine and Spirits, Gualo Rai
• Midnight Karaoke, San Jose
• Mobil Retail, Chalan Kiya
• LN Market, Chalan Kanoa
• SPE Wholesale, Chalan Kiya
• Island Café, Garapan
• Pate Puffs & Pastries, Chalan Kanoa
• Post Chocolate Snack Bar, Susupe
• By Yours Truly Bakery, Garapan
• Capitol Hill Market, Capitol Hill
• Gold’s Gym, China Town
• Great Harvest Bakery, Chalan Kanoa
• JTAF Kitchen, As Lito
• Meal’s 4 You, Susupe
• Umibouzu Restaurant, Garapan
• Global Trader’s Wholesale, As Lito
• CTSI Warehousing, Lower Base
• Pacific Fish Mart, Garapan
• Naked Fish Bar and Grill, Garapan
• Blue Haus Retail, Garapan
• L&Q Wholesale, As Lito
• T-Bar, Garapan
• Happy Market, As Lito
• Jang Gun Restaurant, Garapan
• Yaong Wholesale, Airport Road
• Yaong Wholesale, Gualo Rai
• Yaong Wholesale, Chalan Laulau
• Triple J Five Star Wholesale, Susupe
• JG Water Company, Garapan
• Hana Trading Wholesale, Lower Base
• Lao Market, Chalan Kanoa
• Hafa Adai Saipan Gift Shop, Garapan
• Terry N Bolis, Kagman
a. Snack Bar
b. Catering
– Luen Fung Ent. Saipan, Gualo Rai
a. Retail
b. Butcher and packing facility
c. Wholesale
– Joeten Hafa Adai Shopping Center, Garapan
a. Retail
b. Butcher and packing facility
c. Snack Bar
– Joeten Supermarket, Susupe
a. Butcher & packing facility
b. Wholesale

Grade B:

• Marianas Water Manufacture, Papago
• August Supermarket, Garapan
• Fisherman’s Wharf Restaurant, Garapan
• New Matty’s BBQ Stand, As Lito
• Pepoy’s Restaurant, Chalan Kanoa

Grade C: 0 establishments (PR)

