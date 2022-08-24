Emergency shut down of Engine No. 1 causes island-wide power outage

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that at 10:35am yesterday CUC experienced an island-wide power outage, due to the emergency shut down of Engine No. 1 resulting in an island-wide power outage.

CUC Power Plant electricians are currently assessing the problem and will make the necessary repairs to re-energize the feeder circuits. Updates will follow as soon as they are available. CUC appreciates your understanding and patience as it continues to restore power services to the island.

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline (236-4333) or continue to monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (CUC)