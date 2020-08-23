49 complete Go The Distance Challenge

Posted on Aug 24 2020
From left, Mark Isip, Vernice Estepa, Yulia Aleksenko, and Taro Goto receive their awards yesterday in Susupe after topping their respective events in the Go The Distance Challenge. (Contributed Photo)

More than 40 participants from Saipan completed the Go The Distance Challenge and received their finishers shirts yesterday in a brief ceremony hosted by Triathlon Association in the CNMI in Susupe.

Organized by Urban Fitness Project Team from Guam, Go the Distance Challenge participants were tasked to complete one of the four races—50-mile walk, 30-mile swim, 300-mile bike, ND 100-mile run in one month (from July 1 to 31). There was also the Ultimate Challenge (combined three events) with Manny Sitchon and Ronald Villafria reaching past the required distance in the swim, bike, and run, as the latter logged 542.08 miles against the former’s 442.36.

Other notable Saipan finishers (placing in the Top 2 in their respective events) were Vernice Ronda Estepa (931.12 miles) and Sheila Isla (785.78) Mark Isip (2,231.46), and Pax Guevarra (1,756.93) in the bike; Yulia Aleksenko (70.58) and Florence Antonio (85.65) in the swim; and Taro Goto (311.64) in the run. The top finishers received trophies from Urban Fitness Guam.

Others who either met or surpassed the required distance in the run/walk were Joseph Muna, Marilou Carlos, Rommel Buenaflor, Roxanne Soriano, Jean Bernardo, Rose Soledad, Sharon Abragan, Daniel Dilse, Jerin Alladin, Patricia Cortez, Raymond and Kathleen Tolentino, Joseph Yap, and Arlene Naguit.

In the bike race, joining Isip, Estepa, Isla, and Gueverra on the finishers list were Edgar Abalos, Krisadra Gozon, Romy Ampit, Edwin Morales, Noel Altamirano, Noe Valdisimo, Enrique Suba, Ray Valencia, Flore Derexes, Jay Diyco, Russ Valino, Andrew Estepa, Wilfredo Barbo, Ernie Henzon, Renato Barros, Ricky Castro, Ambet Omampo, Elmer Esdrelon, Nap Dizon, Cesar Fortaleza, Jess Gariguez, and Philip Gauang. In the swim portion of the event, Carlos Aguilar, Chang Whan Jang, Chong Nam Lee, Eric Abragan, and Diony Peralta reached past the required miles.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
