Severe drought in NMI persists

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2020

Tag:
Share

Rainfall has been adequate for most locations being monitored by the National Weather Service in Guam but still well below normal for the CNMI, where severe drought persists on Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

Officials across the CNMI report water levels are still above thresholds for concern, according to the latest advisory from the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Expect adequate rainfall across the CNMI in the coming weeks. Light winds and daytime heating will keep a slight potential for island-convection in the coming days. Weak tropical disturbances in the next week and a half could also bring needed rainfall to the CNMI. The 10-day rainfall projections indicate around two inches of rain for Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Island convective events would bring locally higher amounts to some areas.

The advisory states that the monsoon trough and weak disturbances made occasional appearances across western Micronesia. The weather maker for eastern Micronesia was primarily the near-equatorial trough with periods of convergent flow and weak, transient circulations. The Marianas has been sandwiched between these two regimes with generally drier conditions overall. Guam has benefited from routine island convective events but showers have been very spotty. Westward-moving upper-level lows, called TUTT cells, enhanced showers at times for the CNMI. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Public suggestions sought in planning for NMI future

Posted On Aug 21 2020
, By

259 EIDL worth $16.3M is approved in the NMI

Posted On Aug 20 2020
, By
0

NMI’s ‘high-risk’ designation withdrawn

Posted On Aug 19 2020
, By
0

Kilili bill will expand award for NMI’s STEM teachers

Posted On Aug 18 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 24, 2020, 10:45 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
33°C
real feel: 40°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 61%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:35 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune