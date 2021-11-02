5.0-magnitude earthquake in the CNMI

Share











A 5.0-magnitude earthquake was felt in the southwestern part of the CNMI, specifically Tinian, yesterday evening but no injuries were reported.

According to a report from the CNMI Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency, the 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:34pm yesterday some 32 kilometers south-southwest of San Jose Village on Tinian.

No tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The last earthquake recorded for the CNMI was on Oct. 29, at around 10:11pm. A 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred at 21.078°N 145.323°E in the Mariana Islands region.