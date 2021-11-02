11 community cases ID’d

Share











Eleven individuals were identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19 through contact tracing on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, according to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release yesterday. All 11 have since been isolated and are being actively monitored.

Also in yesterday’s announcement, CHCC reported that there have been 38 cases since Oct. 28. Thirty were identified through contact tracing, seven through community testing, and one through travel testing.

There are currently 39 active cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, with 34 of the 39, or 87%, reported experiencing symptoms, said CHCC.

The one other active case is an incoming traveler who tested positive on Oct. 23 and is still deemed an active case and will be for 10 days.

CHCC further reported that 518 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Oct. 31, and 639 on Nov. 1, comprising travel and surveillance testing.

CHCC assured that its Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already begun contacting those who were in closest contact to the new cases, and added that “this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

In related news, during a virtual news briefing Monday, community disease investigation inspector III Dwayne Davis said the contact tracing team has been working tirelessly, and asks those with concerns to contact the contact tracing tip lines at 670-286-1722; 670-285-1857; 670-286-1729; or 670-287-7572.

“[We] have been working 24/7 around the clock to ensure that we continue to identify any additional [persons of interest] and close contracts of active confirmed cases. We do want to share that there is concern out there in the community with regards to exposure. …If a contact tracing investigator and inspector does not reach out to you, you’re more than welcome to contact our tip line…and get additional information from there,” said Davis.

“Overall if you did not receive a call, or you are not contacted by an investigator, that could mean that you [are deemed as] not having any level of concern at the moment. Should there be a level of concern, an inspector will contact you and conduct interviews to make sure that [investigation is] properly done and your level of risk is identified,” he added.

For individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and new loss of taste and smell, CHCC advises seeing your healthcare providers or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are available at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe, Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 4pm. Those interested in receiving their shots can register at https://www.vaccinatecnmi.com/.