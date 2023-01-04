5 NMI students land on BJU’s Dean’s List

Share











Five students from the CNMI have made it to the Bob Jones University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Heng Bao, a freshman Kinesiology major from Saipan, was joined on the Dean’s List by Junyu Chen, a freshman Engineering major; Feiyang Huang, a freshman Information Technology major; Jiashen Song, a freshman Computer Science major; and Yurong Zhang, a freshman Studio Art major from Saipan, was named to the Dean’s List.

The five students join approximately 845 other Bob Jones University students on Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides Christian liberal arts education and offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.

BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. (PR/Saipan Tribune)