2 GCC students awarded Camacho foundation scholarships

Share











The Felix M. and Governor Carlos G. Camacho Scholarship Foundation has awarded Guam Community College students Aira May Ngalongalo and Marshelly Borja $1,500 for this academic year 2022-2023.

The scholarship foundation has always been a generous partner of GCC in getting business students into the classroom without having to worry about how they will pay for their education.

The foundation’s mission is to provide financial assistance for students pursuing business administration degrees at GCC and the University of Guam with the expectation that the foundation will invest in the future leaders of the island community.

Applicants must maintain a 3.0 grade point average, full-time status, and be enrolled in the Liberal Studies – Business track, Accounting, Marketing, or Supervision and Management Associate degree program. An applicant’s status as a first-generation student attending college plays a major consideration in selection.

The foundation anticipates awarding three to six scholarships at the end of each school year. An announcement will be made at a later date on when they will begin accepting applications. To learn more about the Felix M. & Governor Carlos G. Camacho Scholarship Foundation log on to guamcc.edu/scholarships. (PR)