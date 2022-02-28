5 reasons to check out the 2022 TRD Toyota Tundra

Share











If you read our Feb. 25, 2022, edition, then you’d already be familiar with the 2022 edition of the TRD Toyota Tundra, when we introduced it to the CNMI public. Yes, the 2022 TRD Toyota Tundra is now available on Saipan and you can check it out at the Atkins-Kroll Toyota showroom in San Jose.

Twenty-two years since its initial launch, the 2022 edition of the TRD Toyota Tundra will amaze you but if you need more convincing, here are five reasons why you should head out to the dealer today.

Out with the V8 engine and in with the V6 twin turbo engine.

According to Atkins Kroll Inc. sales manager Kevin Barnes, the V6 engine may be smaller in size than the V8, but it has the two twin turbo that optimizes efficiency and allows smooth air travel inside the engine which gives it more horsepower. This V6 3.4-liter twin turbo engine actually comes with 389 horsepower, which is very, very strong and it comes with 479 lbs of torque “so it’s an improvement over the larger V8 engine,” Barnes said.

“With a powerful engine, the towing ability has gone up as well. From 10,000 lbs of towing capability before, now it has gone up to 12,000 lbs. Now one can tow pretty big boats, trailers, equipment, etc. as this Tundra is built for that,” he added.

With gas prices rising, Barnes said that part of the Tundra’s transition from V8 to V6 is fuel efficiency. “So, what was normally 14 to 15 miles per gallon on the V8 engine is now 18 miles per gallon city driving and 24 miles per gallon on the highway. On average, it uses about 21 miles per gallon, which is amazing for a vehicle this size,” Barnes said.

New and improved exterior

When you see it, you know it is the new Tundra right away. It still has that wide, strong, and muscular look that is staple of a Tundra, but the 2022 Tundra is armed with a new grille with dark chrome accents in front that completes its solid stance compared to other trucks. The protruding fender looks like chiseled muscles, the stepper looks like it is made of a granite slab, and the headlights and tailgate lights use LED for efficiency and better visibility, especially when driving off road and when hauling. It looks like a souped-up Terminator or Transformer.

This Tundra comes with what’s called “towing mirrors,” which is beneficial because it gives you a wider view, and has auto-folding so it can stick our even more. When you turn the car off, the mirrors will automatically fold in and when you turn the engine on, it will automatically fold out.

“If you are towing, say a boat or trailer that is a little longer than usual, these towing mirrors will give a longer field view and, of course, with the LED lights, your surrounding will be illuminated,” Barnes said.

Big technology improvements as well

When it comes to the latest technology, there’s a lot of new additions as well. It has an eight-inch multi-display touch screen and about five times faster than it used to be. The new Tundra now comes with wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

“The Tundra is the first of our Toyota to have this connection wirelessly and eventually all of the Toyota models will have it,” Barnes said.

The multi-display screen mirrors your phone, which means everything you have on your phone, the display on screen will have it. “I can check my messages, go to Pandora to play my favorite music or WhatsApp, make a call or answer a call as the screen has an interactive setting just like your iPhone to allow you to speak while you drive,” he said.

The 2022 TRD Toyota Tundra comes with a “Crawl Control” package, which is described as a multi-terrain system that automatically adjusts the throttle and brakes on five low-speed settings so the driver can focus on steering.

“The Crawl Control is useful when you get stuck in terrain that is unfavorable. If you ever find yourself slipping on the terrain, mud, or digging into the sand, just turn the Crawl Control knob and the computer will automatically take over and it will get you out of any situation that you’ve dug yourself into,” Barnes said. “A normal driver, no matter how good they are, will not be able to control the wheels enough to drive themselves out. But the computer can and it will identify which tire needs to spin and it will rock itself out, tire by tire rotating them as needed and help dig you out of any situation. No need to put your foot on the gas or the brake because all you have to do is guide it with a steering wheel and the truck will do the rest. …The vehicle’s computer is so smart that it will be able to do that for you.”

This Tundra also has the “trailer backup guide with straight path assist” where sensor cameras help the driver position in a straight line as they back up and the panoramic view monitor cameras will give the driver a 360-degree view of the vehicle outside—a big help when towing or hauling a load. The Tundra makes driving safe for pedestrians, bikers, and other cars and to the driver and passengers.

Impressive suspension features

In the series of the Toyota Tundra, the 2022 model is the first to have the “adaptive variable suspension” feature that is responsive to different road conditions—rain, dry, rocks, potholes, sand, and mud—whether happening separately or one after the other. The built-in actuators maintain the smooth, quiet, and stable ride.

When towing, the rear air suspension adjusts according to the weight of the load being towed. Do not let the aggressive exterior of the Tundra fool you because these impressive suspension features will give you a smooth drive.

“It’s basically the reason why they picked the name Tundra for this Toyota full-size vehicle. It is because Tundra is synonymous with very harsh environment, hard to live in conditions, just really demanding conditions. That takes a lot of strength and this vehicle is perfect to get you through it as the Tundra is strong, being the longest lasting and most reliable vehicle on the road,” Barnes said.

Worry-free maintenance

Barnes said any new or used Toyota purchased from Atkins Kroll Inc. now come with a “Signature Care Package.”

“This means that we are covering the first three years of service. That includes free service maintenance and change oil. We use higher grade synthetic oil, which allows the vehicle to go up to 10,000 miles which, on average, is about how far people will drive in a year,” Barnes said. “Even if you are paying for that on your own, it still stretches the budget 10 times. …Really, most people will be more than halfway done with their auto loan before they have to pay for their first oil change. With the Signature Care Package, the maintenance of the Tundra will be less of an expense.”

For the first couple of months, the TRD Toyota Tundra off-road package will be Atkins-Kroll Inc.’s standard package “and we made sure that it is well-suited and equipped for everybody. There will be higher trim levels coming in the future and followed by a full-size Tundra hybrid shortly,” Barnes said.

For more information, visit Atkins Kroll Inc. along Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Road from 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday or call the sales department at (670) 234-5911.