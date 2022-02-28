‘Pikaboo’ back-to-back in Expert Class

Share











Shane “Pikaboo” Alvarez made it back-to back wins in the Expert Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race after winning the February edition last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 26-year-old Financial & Insurance Services Group staff again completed a sweep of the two heats to finish with a perfect 50 points. He got the better of his father, Cuki, and brother, Alverick anew to top the division. Cuki finished second on both beats to end up with 44 points, while Alverick was third on both races for 40 points.

Shane said he had a “super fun and great time” in the February race of the Marianas Racing Association.

“I was able to get a great start in both heat races of the day. I got the hole shot for both so I came out in front after the first turn. Getting the hole shot is a huge advantage because you have a clear track in front of you and can see and hit your lines good,” he said.

Sunday’s searing hot conditions also meant that the track was dry and dusty, which was another incentive to take the lead from the get-go for Shane.

“Everyone behind me had to ride through my dust clouds and everyone else’s if they are farther behind so definitely more challenging for the rest of the pack which is why getting the hole shot is really important! My dad and brother were sticking on me the first few laps although having to ride partially blind because of the dust in some areas,” he said.

Despite topping the February race, the win wasn’t exactly in the bag for Shane as family was close behind, literally and figuratively.

“After about three laps and having a clear track I was able to lengthen my lead a little bit and just kept pushing and inching away from them. My dad and I had a drag race to the first turn in both heats side by side. Luckily both times I was in the inside and able to hold him off and start the races in front. I give my best every race because my dad and brother are definitely very fast and if they were in front I’d have a hard time passing too. It was super fun and I’m stoked and feeling great having a perfect record so far in the first two heats!”

Anothermotivation for Shane is that he didn’t really got the chance to complete MRA’s 2021 season due to injuries.

“I’m on a mission this year because I missed two rounds of the season last year due to injuries so I’m definitely giving my best this year to see where I stand and I really want that No. 1 plate! Last year was my first time ever getting to race with my dad and brother in the same class so we all want to see who’s the best out of the family. We’ve always been very competitive and it just pushes us to all get better!”

Aside from his family, Shane also gave a shoutout to his sponsors Cycles Plus Guam, who helped him get his new 2022 KX250F; TrenchTech Racing Team; and RoilSoil.

“I’d like to thank my parents the most. This has always been our family thing when we were younger and it’s so awesome We get to live it and do it all again these days as a family. Also would like to thank all our awesome fans and supporters who come out and watched all the action go down and cheer on all the riders! Huge thanks to MRA for always hosting awesome races and the volunteer flaggers for helping keep us safe,” he said.

In the Mini I Class, Jonah Santos took the checkered flag with 47 points, followed by Harley Susulin and Te’Ohnn Put with the 42 points and 38 points, respectively.

Vicente Palacios was the leader in the Mini II Class with 47 points. T.J. Ferrer actually finished tied with Palacios with 47 points, but came in second in the second heat. Devin Yumul completed the Top 3 with 38 points.