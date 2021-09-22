5-year-old child drowns

Posted on Sep 23 2021
A drowning incident at the Stay Hill Resort in Papago over the weekend resulted in the death of a 5-year-old child.

In an interview with Stay Hill Resort owner and operator Junho Park, he said the incident happened last Saturday when a family reserved the resort and swimming pool for a birthday party.

Park, who has owned the resort for over two years, said he learned about the drowning incident from one of his staff members who tried to resuscitate the child after being brought out of the pool by family members.

Park said it is believed the child entered the pool without his parents or family members knowing that he was not wearing a life jacket and was in the pool for about six minutes before family members noticed that he was gone. When they finally found the child, he was at the bottom of the swimming pool. An ambulance was still able to bring the child to the Commonwealth Health Center, but Park said he learned last Monday that the child had passed away. He said this was the first time a fatality like this has ever occurred at the resort.

Due to the incident, the resort will not be taking any reservations until the end of October, Park said.

According to a Department of Public Safety press release, DPS received a call regarding a drowning incident at the Stay Hill Resort at about 2:43pm last Saturday. The caller stated that the resort staff was administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, on the victim. DPS Boating Safety and patrol units were immediately dispatched to the scene.

At about 2:48pm, police arrived and took over administering CPR. Shortly after, medics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Dr. Pena Julio pronounced the victim dead at about 11:28pm.

The police report did not indicate the child’s ethnicity or gender.

Police learned that the 5-year-old was seen at the bottom of the pool facing up before being pulled out of the water by a family member.

Once the victim was pulled out, employees administered CPR as family members called for police assistance.

DPS reminds the public to assign a family member to supervise children, especially when near a body of water.

“Always remember to bring a properly fitted life jacket for inexperienced swimmers and to consider the effects of any medication or alcohol while swimming,” DPS stated.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
