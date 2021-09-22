3 sworn in to SHEFA board

By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2021

Tag:
Share

From left, special assistant to the mayor Henry Hofschneider, Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance board vice chair Juan K. Tenorio, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, SHEFA board member Henry Kyle B. Hofschneider, SHEFA board member Kaelani Marie B. Demapan, SHEFA board member Raymond M. Muña, and SHEFA board chair Oscar M. Babauta share a group photo with other members of the SHEFA board at the Saipan Mayor’s Office conference room Wednesday. (JOSHUA SANTOS)

The Saipan scholarship program—Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance—reappointed two board members and appointed one new board member yesterday—with all three being sworn in at the Saipan Mayor’s Office conference room.

The two reappointees were Kaelani Marie B. Demapan and Raymond M. Muña; Henry Kyle B. Hofschneider is SHEFA’s newest board member.

Muña, who said he first became a SHEFA board member in 2015, later thanked Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang for nominating him and said he was honored that the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation confirmed his nomination earlier this month.

“I’m happy, and I’ll do my best to help our recipients get the education [they desire] with the ultimate goal for them to return home and contribute to the workforce,” said Muña.

Speaking on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SHEFA’s mission to better educate and enrich the CNMI’s workforce, Muña said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “created other options for us in higher education” through online learning, and that there has been a rising trend of students who are attending or planning to attend NMC or the Northern Marianas Technical Institute seeking financial aid through SHEFA.

“The focus right now is to support our high school graduates and those in the workforce starting their postsecondary education. We’re here to support them, even during the pandemic. Right now, the CNMI is one of the safest places in the world. For anything related to helping our workforce, I’m here for that,” said Muña.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

COMMUNITY
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021
, By
0

Two new laws allocate funds for Saipan projects, SHEFA, groups

Posted On Jul 15 2021
, By
0

New laws allot funds for Saipan projects, SHEFA, NI council

Posted On Jul 07 2021
, By
COMMUNITY
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – June 28, 2021

Posted On Jun 28 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

‘We are change makers’

Posted On Sep 16 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 23, 2021, 6:20 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:12 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune