$50K bail set for man accused of molesting woman

Posted on Jul 20 2022
The Superior Court has imposed a $50,000 cash bail on a man who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after he reportedly forcibly gave her a massage.

During a bail hearing yesterday, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Abul Hossain, 58, who allegedly forced a massage on a woman and sexually assaulted her in the process.
Hossain, who was remanded back to the custody of the Department of Corrections after failing to make bail, faces charges of sexual assault in the second degree, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.
Bogdan ordered Hossain to return to court on July 27, at 10am for a preliminary hearing while his arraignment was set for Aug. 1, at 9am.

The court also issued a witness summons for Barbara Arend, a Department of Public Safety Tinian detective assigned to the case, to appear at Hossain’s upcoming preliminary hearing.

According to court documents, Hossain allegedly sexually assaulted the victim at her home on Tinian last July 9, but the incident was not reported until July 10. The bail hearing was not conducted until yesterday as the defendant still had to be transported to Saipan so he could appear before the court.

Police were made aware of the alleged incident after the victim’s brother, who is off island, called police to check on his sister on July 10. When police got to the residence, they met with the victim who reported that Hossain had sexually assaulted her the day before, July 9.

The victim told police that her family had employed Hossain a few months back to clean their yard. On the day of the alleged assault, Hossain met with the victim at her home where he was to pick up his payment.
The victim said that Hossain, who was allegedly shirtless, asked for water when she came out to pay him and when she walked back inside the house, Hossain noticed that she was limping. Hossain allegedly asked the victim if she was okay, to which she responded that she hurt her ankle a few days before. After telling Hossain this, the defendant allegedly grabbed the woman’s arm and waist and “threw” her on the couch. While she was lying on the couch, Hossain allegedly grabbed the victim’s ankle and started massaging it despite her pleas for him to stop.

The victim said that Hossain continued to massage her and his hands kept moving up her legs toward her thigh, which she told police made her cry and made her feel uncomfortable.

Hossain then allegedly flipped the victim to her left side, pushed his leg against her back, and picked the woman’s shirt up to her elbow before proceeding to touch her inappropriately. The victim said she repeatedly asked him to stop but he did not.

The defendant then allegedly turned the victim back to face him and continued to rub her legs telling her “this would be better with baby oil” before pulling the victim’s pants down to her knees.

The victim also alleged that Hossain tried to kiss her on the lips multiple times but she kept moving her face away.

After the forcible massage, the victim said Hossain got up and left.

The next day, July 10, the victim said Hossain came back and was knocking on her window, saying that he brought her food but she did not respond. She added she had a panic attack when she looked out the window and saw the defendant had brought baby oil. This prompted her to call her brother to tell him what had happened.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
