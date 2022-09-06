$50K bail set for man accused of pointing gun at taxi driver

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $50,000 cash bail on a man accused of pointing a gun at a taxi driver while allegedly trying to rob him.

During a bail hearing last week, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Leeroy Villagomez Jr, 18, for allegedly pointing a gun at a taxi driver and attempting to rob him in San Antonio last Aug. 2.

Villagomez is currently facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery, robbery, theft, criminal mischief, and disturbing the peace.

Following his bail hearing, Camacho remanded Villagomez back to Department of Corrections custody and ordered him to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7 at 10am while his arraignment was set for Sept. 19 at 9am.

During his hearing, Villagomez was represented by assistant public defender Tyler Scott, while assistant attorney general Steve Kessel appeared in behalf of the government.

According to court documents, the victim told police that on Aug. 2, he picked up two males, Villagomez and a minor, and one minor female near the Chalan Kanoa post office who asked to be dropped to Koblerville.

The victim said during the car ride, the two males started spewing profanities at him so he stopped in San Antonio to let them out of the car. He noted that he gave them back their money.

After, one of the male passengers, later identified as Villagomez, took out a gun and pointed it at the driver and asked for all his money. The driver did not give him the money.

Later, the driver said he noticed that his cellphone was missing so he asked the passengers for his phone.

The victim said the two males proceeded to throw rocks at his car with one of the males throwing a rock that hit the back of the victim’s head. The victim said he also saw the female passenger get in his car and try to hit him before he drove away.

After conducting an interview with the minor, the minor male admitted to the police that he threw rocks at the driver’s car and identified Villagomez as the person who was in possession of a gun, and who pointed it at the driver’s head and demanded money.

The victim, without hesitation, positively identified Villagomez as the suspect who pointed the gun at him after police showed him a photo lineup that consisted of six photos of possible suspects.