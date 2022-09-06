Senate holds hearing on appointment of ex-IPI CEO to CUC board

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2022

Tag:
Share

Donald R. Browne

The Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations recently held a public hearing on the appointment Donald R. Browne to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors.
Browne is a former chief executive officer of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC.  He now owns a business.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said if the Senate confirms his appointment, Browne would serve a four-year term as CUC director, representing the Third Senatorial District, or Saipan and Northern Islands.

Torres recently informed Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) that he is confident that Browne’s membership on the CUC board is critical to ensure consistency and continuity in fulfilling the goals and objectives of CUC.

“I have very confidence that Mr. Browne will devote his time and efforts in the best interest of our people,” said the governor as he urged the Senate to confirm the nomination.

Torres also separately told Brown that he is confident that he is qualified and “will be an asset to this important board.”

Browne had previously stated that he was no longer the CEO of IPI since Dec. 17, 2020. He used to serve as IPI’s senior vice president for security and surveillance. IPI appointed him CEO effective July 17, 2020.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Enormous sinkhole opens up at CUC plant

Posted On Aug 31 2022
, By
0

CUC schedules water service interruption on Wednesday

Posted On Aug 29 2022
, By
0

$300 CUC voucher a month for 3 months

Posted On Aug 09 2022
, By
0

CUC’s $150 credit came from $1.5M balance from previous voucher program

Posted On Aug 04 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 7, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune