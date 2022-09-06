Senate holds hearing on appointment of ex-IPI CEO to CUC board

Share











The Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations recently held a public hearing on the appointment Donald R. Browne to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors.

Browne is a former chief executive officer of Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC. He now owns a business.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said if the Senate confirms his appointment, Browne would serve a four-year term as CUC director, representing the Third Senatorial District, or Saipan and Northern Islands.

Torres recently informed Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) that he is confident that Browne’s membership on the CUC board is critical to ensure consistency and continuity in fulfilling the goals and objectives of CUC.

“I have very confidence that Mr. Browne will devote his time and efforts in the best interest of our people,” said the governor as he urged the Senate to confirm the nomination.

Torres also separately told Brown that he is confident that he is qualified and “will be an asset to this important board.”

Browne had previously stated that he was no longer the CEO of IPI since Dec. 17, 2020. He used to serve as IPI’s senior vice president for security and surveillance. IPI appointed him CEO effective July 17, 2020.