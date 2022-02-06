577 new cases ID’d in 3 days

Share











A combined 577 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the CNMI, based on three separate news reports from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. that were issued late Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday, bringing the CNMI’s total to 5,891 since March 26, 2020. The vaccination statuses of these 577 cases are still pending verification.

The CHCC report on Thursday night said that 261 individuals had been confirmed positive for COVID-19, all of them identified on Feb. 2, 2022. A total of 172 were identified via contact tracing, 76 via community testing, and 13 via travel testing. Of this total, five were identified on Tinian and four on Rota.

This was followed by another report on Friday, reporting 112 additional cases that were identified on Feb. 2, 2022. Fifty-six were identified via contact tracing, 47 via community testing, and nine via travel testing. Three of the new cases were identified on Tinian.

On Saturday, CHCC issued another news release, saying 204 new cases were added to the CNMI’s total. Of the 204 cases, 153 were identified on Feb. 4, 2022, and 51 on Feb. 3, 2022. A total of 119 were identified via contact tracing, 84 via community testing, and one via travel testing. Of this new total, 10 were identified on Tinian and six on Rota .

As of Feb. 5, 2022, there were 10 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Five are unvaccinated, four are vaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated. One has already been discharged.

On testing and vaccination, CHCC said a total of 397 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Feb. 5, 2022, resulting in 99.7% of the CNMI’s eligible population being fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,305 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 4, 2022: 831 via community-based testing; 311 at the COVID-19 Community Center (referrals only); 138 at Tinian Health Center; and 25 at the Rota Health Center

Of the 5,891 total cases identified in the CNMI, as of Feb. 4, 2022, there have been 4,418 recoveries; 1,450 active cases; and 23 COVID-19-related deaths .

The CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

Please seek care or get tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as you may be eligible for treatment that is given soon after infection.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate when they are sick (except to get medical care), even if they do not have symptoms; rest; stay hydrated; can take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to relieve symptoms; and live COVID-19 safe.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and live COVID-19 safe (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19). Other options include seeing their health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. Learn more on how to live COVID-19 safe at www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe. (Saipan Tribune)