577 new cases ID’d in 3 days

By
|
Posted on Feb 07 2022

Tag:
Share

A combined 577 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the CNMI, based on three separate news reports from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. that were issued late Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday, bringing the CNMI’s total to 5,891 since March 26, 2020. The vaccination statuses of these 577 cases are still pending verification.

The CHCC report on Thursday night said that 261 individuals had been confirmed positive for COVID-19, all of them identified on Feb. 2, 2022. A total of 172 were identified via contact tracing, 76 via community testing, and 13 via travel testing. Of this total, five were identified on Tinian and four on Rota.

This was followed by another report on Friday, reporting 112 additional cases that were identified on Feb. 2, 2022. Fifty-six were identified via contact tracing, 47 via community testing, and nine via travel testing. Three of the new cases were identified on Tinian.

On Saturday, CHCC issued another news release, saying 204 new cases were added to the CNMI’s total. Of the 204 cases, 153 were identified on Feb. 4, 2022, and 51 on Feb. 3, 2022. A total of 119 were identified via contact tracing, 84 via community testing, and one via travel testing. Of this new total, 10 were identified on Tinian and six on Rota .

As of Feb. 5, 2022, there were 10 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Five are unvaccinated, four are vaccinated, and one is partially vaccinated. One has already been discharged.

On testing and vaccination, CHCC said a total of 397 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Feb. 5, 2022, resulting in 99.7% of the CNMI’s eligible population being fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,305 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Feb. 4, 2022: 831 via community-based testing; 311 at the COVID-19 Community Center (referrals only); 138 at Tinian Health Center; and 25 at the Rota Health Center

Of the 5,891 total cases identified in the CNMI, as of Feb. 4, 2022, there have been 4,418 recoveries; 1,450 active cases; and 23 COVID-19-related deaths .

The CHCC continues to encourage the community to get vaccinated if they have not done so, or get their booster shot if they are eligible to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, or death.

Please seek care or get tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, as you may be eligible for treatment that is given soon after infection.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home and isolate when they are sick (except to get medical care), even if they do not have symptoms; rest; stay hydrated; can take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to relieve symptoms; and live COVID-19 safe.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and live COVID-19 safe (except to get medical care or get tested for COVID-19). Other options include seeing their health care provider or calling the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. Learn more on how to live COVID-19 safe at www.staysafecnmi.com/livecovidsafe. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

136 new cases ID’d in 3 days

Posted On Feb 01 2022
, By
0

208 cases ID’d in 2 days

Posted On Jan 31 2022
, By
0

COVID-19 UPDATE: 128 new cases, 17 ID’d on Rota

Posted On Jan 28 2022
, By
covid
0

175 new cases ID’d in 2 days

Posted On Jan 27 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

After about two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, do you still practice the 3 Ws (wear a face mask, wash your hands, watch your distance)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022
uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2022

Posted On Jan 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 7, 2022, 6:18 AM
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:17 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune