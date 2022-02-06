Committees given 2 weeks to come up with impeachment rules

Posted on Feb 07 2022
Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) has requested the co-chairs of the two committees that he assigned to review the impeachment resolution to come up with impeachment rules within 14 days.

During the Senate’s session last Thursday, Hofschneider announced that he would also be assigning another member to the committees with respect to the impeachment process that they are going to undertake in the Senate. He did not mention who the senator is.

The president earlier referred the impeachment resolution to the Committee on Judiciary, Government, Law, and Federal Resolutions, and Committee on Executive, Appointments, and Government Investigations. Sens. Karl King Nabors and Francisco Q. Cruz, both Tinian Republicans, chair the JGLFR and EAGI committees, respectively.

“Now that the resolution is under your watch, I ask that you come up with the rules pertaining to the impeachment hearings within 14 calendar days,” Hofschneider said.

House Resolution 22-14 impeached Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty.

Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) recently asked Hofschneider to include the Senate minority in reviewing and talks on the impeachment resolution. As it is right now, Manglona said, the two Senate committees that were appointed to review the impeachment resolution have 100% Republican membership without any minority representation. Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres is a Republican.

Manglona also noted that Hofschneider’s memorandum that assigned the impeachment resolution to the two committees does not express the necessity for a swift turnaround with a firm deadline.

Manglona and Sen. Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) recently pre-filed a resolution to use the Impeachment Rules of Procedure that the 18th Senate had adopted in 2013 for the impeached then-governor Benigno R. Fitial.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
