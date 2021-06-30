$5K bail for man who allegedly burglarized car rental

Share











The Department of Public Safety has arrested a man who is wanted for allegedly burglarizing a car rental company in Dandan back in May and the Superior Court imposed a $5,000 bail for his temporary release.

Superior Court Associate Judge Theresa Kim-Tenorio imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Benjamin Basa, a man who has been wanted since May 31 for allegedly burglarizing the ABC Car Rental.

However, because Basa has no prior criminal record, Kim-Tenorio allowed him to post just 10% of his initial bail, or $500.

During his bail hearing last Monday, Office of the Attorney General’s Heather Barcinas said that Basa is charged with burglary and theft, which has a maximum sentence of five years.

Basa is ordered to return to court on July 2 for his preliminary hearing.

According to a DPS report, police dispatch received a 911 call last May 31 at about 2:52pm reporting a burglary and theft incident at the ABC Car Rental in Dandan.

At the scene, police met with one of the staff members who stated that they noticed documents were scattered throughout the room as soon as they entered the office. The staff member then discovered that $140 was missing.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, an individual, later identified as Basa, was allegedly seen breaking into the establishment the day before. Basa was allegedly seen riffling through documents, the desk, and drawers before exiting the office.

A witness had stated they saw a man who matched the surveillance footage cross the road and walk toward the Joeten Dandan building.

The staff member of the establishment stated that the individual in the footage matched the description of Basa, who is a recent customer of the establishment.

On June 10, Basa was interviewed at the Criminal Investigations Division office.

On June 25, 2021, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan signed an arrest warrant for Basa for the charges of burglary and theft with bail set at $5,500. At around 2:44pm that same day, police arrested Basa at his residence in Finasisu. He was brought to Kanoa Resort for clearance before being transported to the Department of Corrections where he was booked and detained.