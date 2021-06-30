Edinna Cepeda tops Power Puff Class

Share











Edinna Cepeda gave herself a puncher’s chance in winning the championship of the Power Puff Class of the Marianas Racing Association’s 2021 Point Series Race after topping last Sunday’s race at CowTown Raceway Park in Marpi.

Straddling her Yamaha YZ 85cc dirt bike, the 25-year-old totaled 43 points to edge Felomenaleonisa Iakopo who came away a point short at 42 points. Nanako Celis completed the Top 3 with 40 points.

In the overall tally, Cepeda’s student, Billie Pangelinan, continued to pace the division with 263 points, with Celis breathing down her neck with 262 points. Cepeda trails in the third spot with 229 points overall.

Cepeda, who is a 6th grade teacher at Dandan Middle School, said winning the penultimate race in the seven-race series was a shock to her.

“I was actually surprised! I did not expect it especially since the season has been tough. It was definitely a comeback for me. All the girls in the class are fearless and everyone just keeps improving,” she said.

On how she managed to make the victory lap after coming so close in previous races, Cepeda said she just stuck to what her father always advised her.

“I wouldn’t say that I had a strategy, but something I keep in mind is to ride smarter and be safe. My dad would always remind me to make my best judgements when I ride and to understand the feel of my bike,” she said. Her father of course is Expert Class rider Melvin “The Whip” Cepeda, while mom is MRA secretary Eleanor Cepeda.

The As Lito resident added that she’s just happy riding motorbikes again. “I’ve been riding dirt bikes since I was in elementary school. This season was my first year back at Cowtown in about 14 years. The track was perfect for race day. The rain helped a lot,” said Cepeda.

In the Big Boy ATV, Christian Camacho returned from his absence in the fifth series with another win. His 50 points last Sunday gave him 250 points for the season, as he still hasn’t lost in a race he saddled up. Henry Camacho Sr. and Rex Susulin tied at second with 42 points each. The former continues his hold on the second spot overall with 156 points, while the latter is at third with 150 points.

Jesus Santos was first in the Mini ATV with 47 points, followed by Theresa Borja with 45 and Franchesca Yumul with 42. In the overall standings, Borja is still in the lead with 295 points, while Santos and Melvin Reyes continue to shadow her with 265 and 208 points, respectively.

In the Pee Wee ATV, Keoni Rosario racked up a third straight sweep of the two races and earned another 50 points. Skyler Togawa and Ryan Borja were tied at second with 40 points apiece. Brooklyn Susulin, however, leads the division with 240 points, followed by Togawa’s 198 and Rosario’s 194.

Results of the Pewee 2, Peewee 1, Veterans, and Novice divisions will be published in tomorrow’s issue of the Saipan Tribune.