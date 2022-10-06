$5K bail for suspect who had threatened man with BB gun

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a man accused of threatening another with a BB gun, a type of air gun, at the victim’s residence in Kagman.

Last Monday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Arl Ichihara Norita, 44, who was arrested for threatening another man with a BB gun at the victim’s residence in Kagman last week.

Norita is currently facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Following his bail hearing, Camacho remanded the defendant back to Department of Corrections custody.

Norita was represented by assistant public defender Karie Comstock while assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

According to court documents, the complainant told police that on the evening of Sept. 30, 2022, he was outside his shack on his residence in Kagman when he saw a dark blue vehicle parked on the northern side of the roadway with its headlights turned off.

The victim said this prompted him to approach the car but when he did, it took off.

Sometime later, the car came back so he approached it again. However, like the first encounter, the vehicle took off again.

At about 8:45pm, the victim said the same vehicle came back and parked on the roadway in front of the residence, and the driver, later identified as Norita, got out of the vehicle and called him.

The victim said he noticed Norita had what appeared to be a gun in his right hand.

As he walked toward Norita, the complainant said Norita’s gun was pointed at him so he told Norita that he would call the police

The victim said it was only when Norita got back inside his car when he called 911.

Later, police managed to conduct a consent search on Norita’s vehice. While police officers searched Norita’s Blue Kia Sedona vehicle, they found one pellet gun and a BB gun pistol.