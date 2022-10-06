$5K bail for suspect who had threatened man with BB gun

By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2022

Tag:
Share

Joseph N. Camacho

The Superior Court has imposed a $5,000 cash bail on a man accused of threatening another with a BB gun, a type of air gun, at the victim’s residence in Kagman.

Last Monday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho imposed a $5,000 cash bail on Arl Ichihara Norita, 44, who was arrested for threatening another man with a BB gun at the victim’s residence in Kagman last week.

Norita is currently facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace.

Following his bail hearing, Camacho remanded the defendant back to Department of Corrections custody.

Norita was represented by assistant public defender Karie Comstock while assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas appeared for the government.

According to court documents, the complainant told police that on the evening of Sept. 30, 2022, he was outside his shack on his residence in Kagman when he saw a dark blue vehicle parked on the northern side of the roadway with its headlights turned off.

The victim said this prompted him to approach the car but when he did, it took off.

Sometime later, the car came back so he approached it again. However, like the first encounter, the vehicle took off again.

At about 8:45pm, the victim said the same vehicle came back and parked on the roadway in front of the residence, and the driver, later identified as Norita, got out of the vehicle and called him.

The victim said he noticed Norita had what appeared to be a gun in his right hand.

As he walked toward Norita, the complainant said Norita’s gun was pointed at him so he told Norita that he would call the police

The victim said it was only when Norita got back inside his car when he called 911.

Later, police managed to conduct a consent search on Norita’s vehice. While police officers searched Norita’s Blue Kia Sedona vehicle, they found one pellet gun and a BB gun pistol.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

Fitch-
0

Fitch affirms CNMI Seaport Revs at ‘BB’; outlook stable

Posted On Apr 04 2022
, By
0

Fitch affirms ‘BB’ rating of CPA seaport revenue; outlook stable

Posted On Dec 14 2020
, By
0

Tsunami Saipan holds time trial, eyes off-island meets

Posted On Oct 04 2018
, By
0

5 complete champions list in IT&E tournament

Posted On Jun 01 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 7, 2022, 9:04 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:02 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune