Committee to Elect Ralph and Vinnie successfully visit stateside voters

The Republican Party was welcomed by hundreds of constituents state by state. They visited San Diego, Las Vegas, Glendale, Houston, Boise, Portland, Tacoma, and Honolulu.

Each state hosting team brought together the constituents, a wonderful meal and great Republican Spirit. Showing their support and confidence in Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan (R-Saipan) and all the candidates running under the Republican Party on Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and the Northern Islands.

“As the chairman for the Committee to Elect Ralph and Vinnie I take this opportunity (together with CTE officers) to extend our huge thank you to all our stateside organizing teams for the great and successful meet and greets. To our amazing supporters we thank you all for continued support of honorable Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and lieutenant-governor-to-be the honorable Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan” said CTE chair James A. Ada.

“This was an amazing experience for me to represent our candidates and the whole team while abroad. It was very humbling to see all the constituents and support across all the states. We cannot thank enough all of those who helped and volunteered, those who listened and gave comments and appreciation,” said GOP vice president Shayne Villanueva.

“The past few weeks, I’ve had the privilege to reunite with family, friends, and form bonds with new people from home who are currently residing in the mainland. They were open to express their thoughts and views and allowed me to share the vision I have for our Commonwealth. Spending time with everyone in different parts of the states definitely enabled me to bring a sense of home. I was embraced with their Håfa Adai yan Tirow spirits and certainly felt where their hearts remain, which is back home in the CNMI. It was great to hear that one day they hope to return back home. Si Yu’us Ma’ase to everyone who opened their hearts and homes. I’m forever grateful,” said Sablan

“Our trip was a huge success! The response was humbling, family and friends came from afar to see us, to spend time with us, to hear what we had to say and what we had to share. On behalf of the GOP Board and the entire Republican Party, Un Sen Dangkulu Na Si Yu’us Ma’ase, Ghilisow and Thank You to each and every one who made the time to meet with us and to hear the plans of the Republican Party. Also special thanks to the families and friends who assisted us along the way, we are most grateful,” said GOP president Candace Celis.

“Thank you to Sen. Vinnie F. Sablan and his wife Roca Q. Sablan for making the trip with the team. Having the opportunity for our constituents to hear what we have done and our future plans to continue to provide the opportunities for our people, protecting the retirees and once day they can come back to where they call home. Thank you to all that made the time to join the gatherings as well as all the committees and volunteers that helped organize the gatherings,” said Torres.

Joining this trip were Sablan, Roca Q. Sablan, Celis, Villanueva, and attorney and senior advisor of the Republican Party Vincent Torres.

For information on joining the movement to elect Torres-Sablan for governor and lieutenant governor and the entire Republican slate, contact Celis at cnmigop2022@gmail.com. (PR)