$6.8K in federal financial aid available for NMC students

Prospective and current students of Northern Marianas College may be eligible for up to $6,895 in Pell Grants for the upcoming fall and spring semesters. Students who are looking to access these funds are encouraged to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA before NMC’s fall 2022 semester begins on Aug. 15, 2022.

Students who need assistance in completing the FAFSA are encouraged to attend the upcoming free workshop on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 9am to 11am.

The workshops will provide personal assistance in completing the FAFSA form before the Aug. 1, 2022, application deadline for the fall 2022 semester. The workshops are open to both new and ongoing students, as well as interested members in the community.

Workshop participants can also have their scholarship documents and other paperwork photocopied free of charge. Participants will also qualify to have their NMC application fee and placement test fees waived.

Participants are encouraged to bring documents such as valid identification (passport or birth certificate), copies of their high school diploma, copies of official transcripts, and tax return information for the years 2020 and 2021.

For individuals who will not be able to make it to the July 13 workshop, NMC will be hosting additional workshops on the following dates:

• Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 1pm – 3pm;

• Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 9am – 11am and 4pm – 6pm;

• Thursday July 28, 2022, 10am – 12pm and 4pm – 6pm;

The college will also host a free information session on Friday, July 15, 2022. Attendees of the info session will qualify to have their NMC fall 2022 admission application fee and placement test fees waived. The waiver represents a savings of up to $75.

The session will cover topics that include financial aid options and admissions.

For more information please contact the Financial Aid Office at fao@marianas.edu or at 237-6791/2/3/4. (NMC)