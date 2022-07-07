23rd Taste of the Marianas food festival a hit

Share











The 23rd Annual Taste of the Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden held on Saipan last month served up a full plate of delicacies, drinks, live entertainment, and more for visitors and residents, marking another step toward tourism recovery in the destination.

The annual signature event of Marianas Visitors Authority returned for its second year since the pandemic with 29 food and four drink vendors—more than ever—and catering to a growing number of South Korean visitors and representatives of over 20 Pacific island nations and territories who gathered on Saipan this month for the 2022 Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games.

“The Taste of the Marianas was another incredible success this year thanks to the continued strong support the MVA received from our supporters and sponsors and the tremendous enthusiasm of festivalgoers,” said MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo. “The outcome of the Taste of the Marianas was a true testament that we are on the right track to recovery. The amount of people that supported the event indicated that we are also a safe destination, especially with the exciting reopening of Japan market in September with direct flights by United Airlines.” (PR)

The festival was held on June 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26, 2022, from 5pm to 10pm at Garapan Fishing Base.

On June 25, Japanese food fighter Sachiyo Masubuchi returned to the festival to earn another first place finish, besting nine local competitors in the Sukiyaki Eating Contest. Masubuchi finished five lbs. of the dish in 9:25 minutes, winning $500 while simultaneously broadcasting the event to her fans online. Masubuchi was followed by George Cabrera in second place, Nilo Dino in third place, and Regino Ben in fourth place..

In the 5-lb. Burrito Eating Contest sponsored by The Hut on June 26, Raymond San Nicolas finished 2.7 lbs. of his burrito to land first place and $200, followed by Gus Castro (2.86 lbs.) winning $100 and Christian Lucero (2.96 lbs.) winning $75.

A cooking demonstration of apigigi (sweet young coconut grilled in banana leaf), and titiyas (tortillas) was held on June 24.

This year’s festival was sponsored by the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands, Dave’s Electronics, IT&E Saipan, Hawaiian Rock Products, Best Deal, E.S.T. Rental, Jonny’s Bar and Grill, Bistro Marianas, and New X.O. Market.

The MVA’s next signature event will be the International Festival of Cultures in September 2022.

For more information on The Marianas, visit www.mymarianas.com. (MVA)