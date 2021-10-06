6 COVID-related deaths in Guam

Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Guam, with two death occurring yesterday, Oct. 6, 2021, three deaths occurring between Sept. 17 and Oct. 4, and one death last year determined to have been COVID-19-related after a review of past records.

Guam’s COVID-19-related total is adjusted to 208.

The Joint Information Center in Guam also reported that there are currently 60 active hospitalizations in Guam due to COVID-19. Of the 60, 35 are unvaccinated.

Guam’s 205th COVID-19-related death was an unvaccinated 72-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3 and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 3.

The 206th was an unvaccinated 63-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He was a known positive case and was pronounced dead at the GRMC on Oct. 4.

The 207th was a vaccinated 82-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He was a known positive case and was pronounced dead at the GRMC on Sep. 17.

The 208th was a 68-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She was pronounced dead at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Oct. 31, 2020, and the JIC reported that a COVID-19 vaccine was not available at this time.

The 209th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Oct. 6, 2021. The patient was a 72-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 6, 2021. 

The 210th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital on Oct. 6, 2021. The patient was a 63-year-old female, fully vaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 6, 2021. 

“Too many families and loved ones have experienced the greatest loss and sadness over the course of this pandemic and to them, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I offer our most heartfelt sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “May their passing not be in vain—that we each take the extra precautions to protect ourselves and those around us with all the tools available to us.”

Joshua Santos | Reporter

