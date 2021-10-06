Nearly 530 households will get smart meters

By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2021
Share

About 529 households in the CNMI are scheduled to have their Cashpower meters replaced with Nighthawk meters as part of an ongoing meter migration for households that connect to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. through a prepay meter.

According to Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary Camacho last Tuesday, this meter migration actually started last year, with the Nighthawk meters having a number of advanced features such as being able to read meters remotely and allowing customers to connect to the meter on their personal devices through Wi-Fi anywhere in the world to monitor usage and their monthly bills remotely.

By island, 386 households on Saipan, four on Tinian, and 139 on Rota will see their meters changed to the more advanced Nighthawk meters.

These were learned soon after CUC’s Cashpower token generating equipment at its Dandan office went down last Friday, which resulted in many prepay customers being unable to purchase prepaid meter tokens.

Camacho said that CUC was able to reinstate power for many customers and CUC will continue to reinstate power for many other households affected by the Cashpower token equipment failure until all meters are addressed.

In an Oct. 4 news statement, CUC explained that households equipped with Cashpower meters need prepaid tokens to remain operational. With the Cashpower token equipment going down last Friday, many customers were unable to purchase tokens, and as a result, lost power. To address this issue, CUC said its team of meter inspectors worked late last Friday night to switch out the token-based Cashpower meters with web-based Nighthawk smart meters.

Camacho said Tuesday the cause of the equipment failure of the Cashpower token generating equipment “is being looked into.”

For more information, CUC asks its customers to call its hotline at 236-4333 or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation for updates.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 7, 2021, 11:12 AM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:02 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune