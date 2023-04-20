6 high schools will face off at 37th AG’s Cup on May 5

Share











The 37th Attorney General’s Cup Speech Competition will be held on Friday, May 5, 9:30am at the Guma Hustisia Supreme Court.

Attorney General Edward Manibusan, along with this year’s Steering Committee, are proud to announce that this year there are six high schools participating and they include: Kagman High School, Marianas High School, Mount Carmel School, Saipan International School, Saipan Southern High School, and Tinian Jr./Sr. High School.

The 37th Annual Attorney General’s Cup Speech Competition will focus on affirmative action in higher education. The issue is before the U.S. Supreme Court and is significant as it will have an effect on the Northern Mariana Islands as students seek college admission in the U.S.:

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on two cases regarding the issue of affirmative action in college admissions: (1) Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and (2) Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.

At the heart of these two cases is decadeslong precedent regarding affirmative action. Affirmative action began as a government remedy to the effects of longstanding discrimination against minorities and women and has consisted of policies, programs, and procedures that give limited preferences to such groups in job hiring, admission to institutions of higher education, the awarding of government contracts, and other social benefits. Typically, affirmative action in the educational arena is a policy which uses race as a basis for admission.

Manibusan welcomes the public to attend the event and support the students of the CNMI.

The Steering Committee encourages the public to arrive early to go through screening at the entrance. Everyone is reminded to avoid brining prohibited items to Guma Hustisia to avoid unnecessary delay. Such prohibited items include firearms, knives, pressurized sprays, weapons-explosives, sharp objects, tools of the trade, illegal drugs and tobacco, disabling chemicals, etc.

For more information on the 37th Attorney General’s Cup, contact Andrea Manese at the Office of the Attorney General’s Civil Division at 237-7500 or through email at andrea_manese@cnmioag.org. (PR)