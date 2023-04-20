DPS looking into false arrest allegation

Share











In response to a false arrest claim by Ji Jing Borja, the Department of Public Safety says it is looking into these allegations.

According to acting DPS chief Clement Bermudes, the DPS administration is now looking into Borja’s claim that he was arrested last week following a verbal altercation at the Smiling Cove Marina.

Borja claims he was arrested but not informed of the charges.

“We take allegations of misconduct seriously because it’s our binding responsibility with the public. We are actively investigating this allegation at the moment,” said Bermudes.

Borja is the co-defendant of Marvin Rodney Pangelinan in an ongoing bribery case in Superior Court.

Saipan Tribune learned that after Borja was booked and detained at the Department of Corrections last week, he posted bail and is set to appear before a judge on May 1. (Kimberly B. Esmores)