6 hospitalized; 132 new cases

As of March 2, 2022, there were six individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: One unvaccinated, four vaccinated, and one partially vaccinated. One of the six is on a ventilator.

Also, 132 additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 9,856 cases since March 26, 2020.

Of the 132 cases, 131 were identified on March 1 and one was identified prior to March 1. Fourteen were identified on Tinian and 10 on Rota. The vaccination statuses of the 132 cases are pending verification.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 331st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on March 2, 2022. The patient was a 65-year-old female, fully vaccinated with a booster, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on March 2.

“[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I pray for her friends and family—for peace in their hearts and comfort for their loss,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the JIC news release. “We understand there are times of weariness during this pandemic but we implore you to see that your efforts are making a difference. Those taking the necessary precautions, thank you. You are our lines of defense in this battle.”

Of the 9,856 total cases identified in the CNMI, as of March 1, 2022, there have been 9,104 recoveries; 722 active cases; and 30 COVID-19-related deaths. A total of 9,187 were identified via community testing and 669 via travel testing.

A total of 43 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on March 2, 2022; of the eligible population, 57% have received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

A total of 449 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 1, 2022: 328 via Community-Based Testing; 77 at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; 33 at the Tinian Health Center; and 11 at the Rota Health Center. (PR)