6 more travelers test positive

Posted on Aug 02 2021

Six more incoming travelers have tested positive for COVID-19, and were identified through travel screening and confirmed through testing upon their arrival on Saipan last Friday, July 30.

All six positive travelers came from the United States, said CHCC chief executive officer Esther Muña on Sunday. All six cases did not report any COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the CHCC news release.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for those who were the most immediate contacts of the six individuals.

In related news, a video of a woman appearing to be arguing with a KFC employee over the Chalan Kanoa branch’s COVID-19 contact tracing policy was spreading on social media on Sunday. “I was here yesterday, and no one asked for my name. Why is it [needed] today?” asked the woman. “You care more about [the masks] than you do about people.”

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

