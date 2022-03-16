63 new cases; 5 hospitalized

Posted on Mar 17 2022
Sixty-three additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 10,535 cases since March 28, 2020. 

Of the 63 cases identified on March 14, 2022, four were identified on Tinian. The vaccination statuses of the 63 cases are pending verification. 

As of March 15, 2022, there were five individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. Three are unvaccinated, while two are fully vaccinated.

Of the 10,535 total cases that have been identified in the CNMI so far, there have been 10,290 recoveries; 214 active cases; and 31 COVID-19-related deaths .

A total of 9,801 were identified via community testing and 734 via travel testing.

A total of 24 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on March 15, 2022; of the eligible population, 58.4% have already received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population. 

A total of 291 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 14, 2022: 239 via Community-Based Testing; 22 at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; 16 at the Tinian Health Center; and 14 at the Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)

