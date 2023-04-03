APRIL IS ORAL CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

‘68% of adult cancers in the CNMI are tobacco-related’

Members of the Commonwealth Cancer Association, as well as oral cancer survivors, and supporting community and family members pose with Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt Gov. David M. Apatang shortly after the Oral Cancer Awareness Mmonth proclamation signing at the Governor’s Office last Friday on Capital Hill. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

The month of April has been designated as Oral Cancer Awareness Month in order to raise further advocacy and war against one of the CNMI’s deadly killers.

Gov. Arnold Palacios, and Lt. Governor David Apatang presided over the proclamation signing ceremony last Friday at the Governor’s Office on Capital Hill in a ceremony attended by the Commonwealth Cancer Association, survivors, family members, and community members, with several individuals sharing their inspirational stories.

The proclamation noted that19% of adults in the CNMI, chew betel nut. Of that number, 88%—which is a vast majority—add cigarettes to their chew, and many start the habit at a young age, with 33% of high school students reportedly chewing betel nut. With these statistics, and the fact that one out of four adults in the CNMI currently smoke cigarettes, the proclamation highlighted the sad reality that 68% of adult cancers in the CNMI are tobacco-related.

The proclamation noted that although some claim that the “chew” is a part of the island’s culture, it also plays a fatal role in the loss of many of the island’s loved ones, and therefore the use of it must be discouraged, prevented, and stopped.

“Declare your personal war on cancer and choose life for ourselves and our loved ones,” the proclamation stated, encouraging members in the community to help stop the death toll and suffering caused by oral cancer by personal change, spreading awareness, and being an advocate against the evils that cause oral cancer.

Palacios also shared some of his past battle with nicotine and thanked the CCA and advocates for their labor in spreading awareness about the causes of oral cancer. “I want to commend and recognize everyone that’s here for their efforts, especially the Commonwealth Cancer Association for your continued effort to bring this issue to the forefront of our community.”

Apatang also thanked the CCA, survivors, and advocates against oral cancer, and commended those who work tirelessly to help prevent oral cancer deaths and suffering. Aas a cancer survivor himself—although not oral cancer—Apatang said he can sympathize with those who have cancer, and he hopes that a solution can soon be found to stop oral cancer, including a cap on the easy availability of products like betel nut that can cause cancer. “Parents, it starts with us. …You have to be strong to stop it,” he added.

Shortly after the ceremony, CCA president Bo Palacios said the association and its board of directors are making oral cancer front and center into 2023. “We are still going to work on building awareness on all the other types of cancers but in January 2023 our board of directors voted to declare war against oral cancer.”

