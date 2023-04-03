SIS hosts college night for public

Share











Saipan International School will be hosting a College Night on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 on its campus in As Lito. Students in grades 8-11 are invited to attend.

The main focus of the evening will be the university application process and how to best develop applications to match the student to the most appropriate university. Also on the agenda will be choosing high school pathways to meet individual goals, the programs SIS offers to assist its students in the process, finding financial aid opportunities, and the pros and cons of choosing a university outside of the United States.

The evening will begin promptly at 5:30pm in Room 100 in the Tan Siu Lin Building (high school). Students and families from schools other than SIS are welcome to attend. (PR)