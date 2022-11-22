7 child care providers undergo two health and safety trainings

Seven child care providers from two centers on Saipan attend two sessions on the required health and safety training topics at the Evergreen Learning Training Center in Chalan Kanoa last Nov. 12, 2022. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Seven child care providers from two centers on Saipan attended two sessions on a required health and safety training last Nov. 12, 2022, at the Evergreen Learning Training Center in Chalan Kanoa.

Both sessions on the prevention and control of infectious diseases including immunization, and storage of hazardous materials, plus appropriate disposal of bio-contaminants, was conducted by Evergreen Learning’s quality care specialist Maricar I. Pena.

These trainings were made possible through funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Child Care, CNMI CCDF program under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.

In the he first session, participants explored how infectious diseases are spread, handwashing policies and procedures for children and staff, and the differences between cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting.

The afternoon session on handling and storage of hazardous materials, and appropriate disposal of bio-contaminants, participants were able to identify hazards in the child care environment, explore why young children are vulnerable to these dangers, and the strategies for properly handling and storing hazardous materials.

The Child Care Reauthorization Act of 2014 requires that all child care providers funded by the Child Care Development Fund Program must complete preservice training requirements in 12 health and safety topic areas before they are allowed to be left alone to supervise young children. The training topics meet two out of the 12 required training. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

