Annual Polar Bear Swim event begins Dec. 21

By
|
Posted on Nov 23 2022
Share

500 Sails invites the public to participate in the Polar Bear Swim event launching on Dec. 21, 2022.

The Polar Bear Swim event is an annual swimming challenge. The goal is for swimmers to record as many swim miles within the Saipan Lagoon as possible during winter—Dec. 21 through March 20. First-time participants under the age of 65 who swim at least 40 miles in that time frame will receive a commemorative marble plaque and polar bear figurine. Those who are 65 and over need only 25 miles in that same time frame to receive a plaque and polar bear. However, special recognition will be given to the first swimmer to reach 40 miles, as well as the participant who swims the most miles by the end of the event.

500 Sails executive director Peter Perez and project manager Andrew Roberto made the announcement after concluding the awards ceremony for the 2021 – 2022 Polar Bear Swim event. The swimmer with the most recorded swim miles last year was Sung Chul Kim, who recorded 80 miles. Iek Huyn Ahn was the first swimmer to reach 40 miles, and did so on Jan. 15, 2022, just four weeks into the competition.

Sung Chul Kim is presented with a polar bear trophy after recording 80 miles, making him the swimmer with the most recorded swim miles last year. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

 

Chang Nam “Charles” Lee of Dolphin Club Saipan, recorded 40 miles.

 

Iek Hun Ahn, shown here with his wife, Bok Sun Hwang, was the first to record 40 miles last year.

 

Myung Bong Cha and Ha Jin Jung pose with their plaques and figurines.

The remaining “Polar Bears” for 2021 – 2022 are as follows: Gary de Guzman, Chong Nam “Charles” Lee, Bok Sun Hwang, Boboy Aguilar, Natalia Gvan, Bo Hwa Lee, Christina Lee, Ratsugui Min Sook, Henry Bautista, Myung Bong Cha, Ha Jin Jung, Kuen-Hee Han, Wania Leo, and Chang Wan Jang.

The Saipan iteration of the Polar Bear Swim event is modeled after an event of the same name hosted by the Dolphin Club of San Francisco. In that organization, the Polar Bear Swim event is hosted as an effort to encourage DCSF members to continue swimming even through the winter months, where temperatures in San Francisco Bay can reach below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Emma Perez, 500 Sails cofounder, is a former swim commissioner of DCSF and brought the first Saipan Polar Bear Swim event to life in 2013.

Swimmers can register for this year’s Polar Bear Swim event by registering at any of 500 Sails’ community programs at the Guma Sakman in Susupe, across Marianas High School. These include Dolphin Club morning swims from 6am to 7am Monday to Sunday; Saturday Sails from 9am to 2pm; the Sirena Project (swim lessons for women and teenage girls) from 10am to 11am Sundays; and Gamsun Project (lifeguard training) from 12:30pm to 1:30pm Sundays.

For more information, contact Roberto at (670) 323-7245 or aroberto@500sails.org. You may also reach out via Facebook or Instagram Messenger. Don’t know how to swim? Free adult swimming lessons are available every Wednesday from 6am to 7am at the Guma Sakman. (500 Sails)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you intend to participate in the runoff election on Nov. 25?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 11, 2022

Posted On Nov 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 23, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune