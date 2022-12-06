71st Operation Christmas Drop kicks off at Andersen AFB

By
|
Posted on Dec 07 2022
Share

Visitors gather prior to an annual push ceremony behind a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2022, during Operation Christmas Drop. (Photos by U.S. AIR FORCE/YASUO OSAKABE)

Service members and visitors gathered to witness a ceremonial bundle push into a C-130J Super Hercules during the Operation Christmas Drop on Dec. 5.

The push ceremony was part of an official event meant to launch Operation Christmas Drop 2022, a humanitarian airlift mission led by the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan.

Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing commander; Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander; and Bruce Best, researcher, University of Guam, joined together to push the bundle of goods into a C-130J assigned to the 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. The aircraft went on to join other 374th AW aircraft delivering aid to island communities in the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau.

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, gives a speech during the Operation Christmas Drop push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2022. This year marks the 71st iteration of Operation Christmas Drop, which is an opportunity for aircrews to hone valuable dynamic delivery skills while delivering aid to those in need.

 

Right to left, Wing commander, Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Brig. Gen. Paul Birch, 36th Wing commander, stand at attention during the Operation Christmas Drop push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2022.

 

Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command Chief Master Sergeant, attends the Operation Christmas Drop push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2022.

 

Bruce Best, a planner and island liaison for Operation Christmas Drop, gives a speech during the Operation Christmas Drop push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2022.

 

Bruce Best, University of Guam researcher and Capt. Jenn Brenton, 36th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Operation Christmas Drop deputy mission commander, talk after the Operation Christmas Drop push ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2022.

“The teamwork we build during Operation Christmas Drop matters,” said Roddan. “The community of nations who have gathered here to fly together, to train together and to make this operation work comes together not just here but when we need to partner in the future. The teamwork we build matters every day, and I want to thank every country here for being a part of this.”

The ceremony marked the continuation of the longest-running Department of Defense humanitarian and disaster relief mission, with OCD delivering donated supplies gathered by private organization to remote Pacific Island communities across the South-Eastern Pacific. Aircrews deliver bundles via low-cost, low-altitude airdrops from U.S. Air Force C-130J and partner nation C-130 aircraft.

This year, OCD included C-130Js and C-130H aircraft and aircrew from the U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and Republic of Korea Air Force. Additionally, Bangladesh, Canada, Indonesia, Mongolia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Thailand participated as international observers.

YASUO OSAKABE, 374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs 
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 7, 2022

Posted On Dec 07 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 2, 2022

Posted On Dec 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 7, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune