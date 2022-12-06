Torres’ jury trial set for Feb.

Torres’ defense wants to push back trial
By
|
Posted on Dec 07 2022
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ defense counsel wants to push back to August 2023 the jury trial in the criminal case the Attorney General’s Office had filed against Torres, but the judge handling the case said no and insisted on pushing through with the February schedule.

After nearly 10 months since Attorney General Edward Manibusan filed the criminal suit against Torres, a jury trial has finally been confirmed for February, but the defense now wants to push it back to August.

During a status conference yesterday before Superior Court judge pro tem Alberto Tolentino, the judge issued an order officially setting Torres’ jury trial date for Feb. 13.

However, Torres’ lawyer, Victorino Torres, argued extensively, asking that the court to push the trial further to sometime in August to accommodate his schedule.

“My client has waived his right to a speedy trial. There is no reason to fast-track these proceedings,” said Victorino Torres, who is the governor’s brother.

OAG Chief Solicitor Robert Glass Jr. did not oppose Victorino Torres’ request but Tolentino did. “I believe a February jury trial is reasonable. This matter has been going on for nearly 10 months. I don’t consider this fast-tracking,” he said.

Despite the continued arguments presented by Victorino Torres, Tolentino stood firm in his jury trial order, stating that a lot of court resources have been and will be expended to carry out court proceedings in this case and it is in the best interest of everyone to get the trial over with.

Meanwhile, Torres is currently faced with a plea deal recently proposed by Glass that could possibly put the matter to rest altogether without a trial. Torres only has until Dec. 30 to respond to the offer, said Glass, and once the window to respond is gone, he doesn’t intend to offer anything else.

As for the contents of the plea agreement, Saipan Tribune tried to get Glass to divulge details about it as it has yet to be filed in court, but he chose not to comment at this time.

Back in April, the Office of the Attorney General filed criminal charges against Torres alleging 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for premium class travel for himself and/or first lady Diann T. Torres. The governor was also accused of contempt for failure to appear before a legislative committee in response to a subpoena.

Back in August, Tolentino issued multiple orders in this criminal suit, one of which was an order to grant in part and deny in part Torres’ motion for the withdrawal or disqualification of the OAG as a prosecutor.

It was in this motion that the judge ordered the dismissal of the contempt charge against Torres.

In the upcoming jury trial, Torres will only be tried on 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for premium class travel for himself and/or the first lady.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 7, 2022

Posted On Dec 07 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 2, 2022

Posted On Dec 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 7, 2022, 6:21 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune