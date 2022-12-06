Torres’ jury trial set for Feb.

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ defense counsel wants to push back to August 2023 the jury trial in the criminal case the Attorney General’s Office had filed against Torres, but the judge handling the case said no and insisted on pushing through with the February schedule.

After nearly 10 months since Attorney General Edward Manibusan filed the criminal suit against Torres, a jury trial has finally been confirmed for February, but the defense now wants to push it back to August.

During a status conference yesterday before Superior Court judge pro tem Alberto Tolentino, the judge issued an order officially setting Torres’ jury trial date for Feb. 13.

However, Torres’ lawyer, Victorino Torres, argued extensively, asking that the court to push the trial further to sometime in August to accommodate his schedule.

“My client has waived his right to a speedy trial. There is no reason to fast-track these proceedings,” said Victorino Torres, who is the governor’s brother.

OAG Chief Solicitor Robert Glass Jr. did not oppose Victorino Torres’ request but Tolentino did. “I believe a February jury trial is reasonable. This matter has been going on for nearly 10 months. I don’t consider this fast-tracking,” he said.

Despite the continued arguments presented by Victorino Torres, Tolentino stood firm in his jury trial order, stating that a lot of court resources have been and will be expended to carry out court proceedings in this case and it is in the best interest of everyone to get the trial over with.

Meanwhile, Torres is currently faced with a plea deal recently proposed by Glass that could possibly put the matter to rest altogether without a trial. Torres only has until Dec. 30 to respond to the offer, said Glass, and once the window to respond is gone, he doesn’t intend to offer anything else.

As for the contents of the plea agreement, Saipan Tribune tried to get Glass to divulge details about it as it has yet to be filed in court, but he chose not to comment at this time.

Back in April, the Office of the Attorney General filed criminal charges against Torres alleging 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for premium class travel for himself and/or first lady Diann T. Torres. The governor was also accused of contempt for failure to appear before a legislative committee in response to a subpoena.

Back in August, Tolentino issued multiple orders in this criminal suit, one of which was an order to grant in part and deny in part Torres’ motion for the withdrawal or disqualification of the OAG as a prosecutor.

It was in this motion that the judge ordered the dismissal of the contempt charge against Torres.

In the upcoming jury trial, Torres will only be tried on 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for premium class travel for himself and/or the first lady.