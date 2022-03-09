75 new cases; 7 hospitalized

Share











Seventy-five additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 10,229 cases since March 26, 2020. A duplicate has been deleted.

Of the 75 cases identified on March 7, 2022, eight were on Tinian. The vaccination statuses of the 75 cases are pending verification.

As of March 8, 2022, there were seven individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19: Five are vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated. One of the seven is on a ventilator.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that the territory’s 335th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 8, 2022. The patient was a 78-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster, who had underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 28.

“To his family and friends who mourn his passing, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I extend our deepest condolences and sympathies. We hope that in this time of grieving and sadness, you’re able to find healing,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the JIC news release. “While COVID-19 has robbed us of too many loved ones, we will not be defeated. We have the tools to beat this virus. Let us continue to use them to push forward in recovery.”

This came as the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 from 818 specimens analyzed on March 8, 2022.

Of the total number of cases that have been identified in the CNMI, there have already been 9,829 recoveries; 370 active case; and 30 COVID-19-related deaths. A total of 9,536 were identified via community testing and 693 via travel testing.

A total of 23 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered on March 8, 2022.

As of yesterday, of the eligible population, 57.5% have already received an additional dose. The vaccination rate is calculated using the 2020 Census population estimates for the CNMI and includes the eligible 5-years-old and older population.

A total of 328 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 7, 2022: 276 via Community-Based Testing; 45 at the Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center; and seven at Rota Health Center. (Saipan Tribune)