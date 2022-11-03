8 more Chinese nationals indicted for illegal entry attempt

Share











The U.S. government has indicted eight other Chinese nationals for allegedly pooling money together to buy a boat that they later used to enter Guam illegally in an attempt to evade immigration processing.

The United States, represented by assistant U.S. Attorney Albert Flores Jr., has indicted eight others on the charge of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens.

The defendants in this indictment are Li Fu, Li Xiang, Wang Shuyuan, Lu Haiyan, Zeng Guosheng, Shangguan Xunan, Liu Ying, And Wu Xiuying.

Prior to this indictment, the United States indicted Sun Xiaojuan, Zhang Liangxian, Gao Bingxing, Jin Suling, and Zhang Weifu for the same charges and allegations.

Both groups of Chinese nationals are facing charges of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens. They allegedly chipped in to buy a boat that they later used to transport themselves and four others to Guam to avoid immigration.

As of press time, only three arrest warrants have been issued for Lu Haiyan, Li Fu, and Zeng Guosheng. It is presumed that the District Court for the NMI is still working on the writ of removals for the five remaining defendants.

A writ of removal, in this case, directs the removal of the defendants from Guam’s U.S Marshals Service custody so they can answer the indictment filed against them in the CNMI.

As of yesterday, one of the three individuals arrested in this case, Zeng, has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him. His jury trial is set for January 10, 2023. Meanwhile Lu and Li have yet to be arraigned.

According to the indictment, on July 2022, the defendants pooled their money to purchase a boat for $20,000 on Saipan.

The boat, which is approximately 20 feet long with a fiberglass hull and motorized propeller, with CNMI boat registration number CM 4718 PU, was used by the eight defendants to travel from the CNMI to Guam on or about July 25, 2022.

Flores claims that the defendants used the boat to get to Guam because they wanted to avoid immigration processes that was anticipated if travel was completed by commercial airplane.

Authorities located the boat in the Hagatna Boat Basin on July 25, 2022.

It was later learned that the defendants do not have, nor at the time of the alleged offense did they have, valid legal immigration status.

If found guilty, the United States wants the defendants to forfeit any conveyance used to carry out the offense they are being charged for, “including any vessel, vehicle, or aircraft used in the commission of the offense of which the defendants are convicted; and any property real or personal—that constitutes, or is derived from or is traceable to proceeds obtained directly or indirectly from the commission of the offense of which the defendants are convicted; or that is used to facilitate, or is intended to be used to facilitate, the commission of the offense of which the defendants are convicted,” the indictment stated.