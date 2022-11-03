Torres, Sablan vote on 3rd day of early voting

Many people vote on 3rd day of the 7-day early voting
By
|
Posted on Nov 04 2022
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres hands over his identification card to a staff of the Commonwealth Election Commission to vote at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe yesterday afternoon. Behind the governor is first lady Diann Tudela Torres. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his running mate, Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan), voted at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe yesterday afternoon, which was the third day of the seven-day early voting on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

Torres and Sablan were accompanied by their respective spouses, siblings, family members, Republican Party officials and supporters, and some Cabinet members. Many people also voted yesterday at the multi-purpose center.

Torres and Sablan are the Republican Party’s bets for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, in the Nov. 8 general elections.

The governor, in an interview shortly before voting, said the community knows that he has treated people the right way and with respect, despite all the criticisms and all the negativities thrown at him.

“I was born and raised with respect and I continue to implement that, not just to my kids but to everyone that are here in the CNMI,” Torres said.

He said whether it’s political year or not, the people should never lose their culture of being respectful.

“I care for our people and I know that I’ve put all my sweat and blood, and the love of my people and I hope that they see that,” the governor said.

As to why he is voting early, Torres said his group is just excited and wanted to do it today.

He said they actually wanted to do it last Wednesday, but because it was All Souls Day, they opted to respect that day for people to observe the tradition. He said tomorrow, which is Citizenship Day in the CNMI, is a holiday, so they just want to focus and come out to vote today.

Torres said the people have heard all the candidates and have heard and seen what he has done in the past.

“When the people of the CNMI need you the most, I was there during typhoons and pandemic. And I’ll always be there for the people of the Commonwealth,” he said.

The governor said he would like also to take this opportunity to ask all voters to vote him and Sablan, who are No. 3 on the ballot. “And also please consider voting all Republicans this coming election,” he said.

Commonwealth Election Commission election register clerk Christina K. Norita gives back to Sen. Vinnie Vinson F. Sablan (R-Saipan) his identification card before allowing the latter to proceed inside to vote at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe yesterday afternoon. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

Asked if he is confident that he will be re-elected, Torres only stated that he is confident that the GOP has worked hard and that they put all efforts to help the people of the Commonwealth and everyone that calls CNMI home.

When asked if he anticipates a runoff election, the governor said it’s always difficult but that at the end of the day, whoever will be the top two vote getters will again face off in the runoff race.

“And I hope that I am given the opportunity to be here at the top two, and then of course, at the end, I ask for their vote of confidence and blessing for me to continue serving the great people of the Commonwealth for the next four years,” Torres said.

The Commonwealth Election Commission will hold a runoff election if no gubernatorial candidate gets more than 50%, or more than half, of the total votes cast and counted.

Rep. Christina E. Sablan and her running mate, Rep. Leila Staffler, are expected to vote this morning, Friday. Sablan and Staffler are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under the Democratic Party.

Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and his running mate, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, has yet to confirm with Saipan Tribune as to when they are going to vote. Palacios and Apatang are gunning for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively, under a unified independent team.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
