80% may be achieved today

Delta variant still a concern
By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2021
Share

The CNMI appears to be on track to hit its target of having 80% of its eligible population vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as today.

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muña is quick to caution, though, that the threat of the highly transmissible delta variant and other emerging variants of the COVID-19 virus still remain rampant globally, so there will be no immediate changes to the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols even if it claims herd immunity.

In a virtual news briefing yesterday ahead of the CNMI reaching 80%, Muña said the CNMI is only around 100 people away from 80% of the eligible population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a point at which the CNMI can claim herd immunity against COVID-19.

“Herd immunity” refers to a form of indirect disease/infection protection that is achieved when a certain percentage of a population has become immune to an infection either through vaccination or past exposure to an infection/disease, reducing the chances of community spread and allowing those with no immunity to remain healthy without receiving a vaccine shot or being exposed to disease.

Muña said there will be no immediate changes to the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols and added that she remains “very cautious” in saying that 80% is the CNMI’s herd immunity goal, citing that many in the community are still not vaccinated and the prominence of the highly infectious delta variant outside the CNMI.

“Right now, there’s going to be no immediate changes [to protocols]. …Going back to previous interviews, I am very cautious in saying that 80% is our herd immunity [goal] for the CNMI. …It’s hard for us to say that there’s herd immunity when you have a large number of individuals that are still not vaccinated,” said Muña.

“When we set the [herd immunity goal] of 80% back in March and April, the delta variant was not in the picture. The fact that [the delta variant] is highly infectious, has a shorter incubation period, [and] the fact that it can spread rapidly to the unvaccinated [are] things that we have to take into account for this community,” she added.

Muña acknowledged that reaching 80% vaccinated is a significant achievement for the CNMI but again makes clear that she and CHCC remain on high alert.

“Eighty percent is a significant number, but unfortunately there’s still a lot of individuals that are not [vaccinated]. …The delta variant is different, [and] it does worry us. …We [don’t want] our doctors overwhelmed, especially if there is community transmission and an increase in hospitalizations. When you’re seeing what’s happening in Guam and in Hawaii where they’re running out of beds, we don’t want to be in that position,” said Muña.

Guam, which has already vaccinated more than 80% of its eligible population, has lately been recording increasing numbers of daily infections, much of it blamed on the delta variant’s spread in the community.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 9, 2021, 2:43 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune